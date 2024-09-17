Howell Benefit Services, Inc. Partners With Metlife To Enhance Offerings For Affinity Groups And Associations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILKES-BARRE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetLife Inc. (MetLife) has enhanced its strategic relationship between its Group Benefits Business and Howell Benefit Services, Inc. (HBS) which administers the WEBSURANCE Benefits Trust. This collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of two leaders to enhance insurance offerings to associations, Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), unions, payroll vendors, and small, mid-sized employers.

A leading provider of employee benefits in the U.S., MetLife expanded its product portfolio available through HBS. Howell Benefit Services, Inc. has been a leading group insurance provider for more than 40 years and together with its sister company, Howell Benefit Technologies LLC (DBA RATECentric), is an innovator in digital benefit technology–successfully implementing and administering online platforms for major carriers for more than 25 years.

The WEBSURANCE Benefits Trust, created and administered by HBS, combines advanced underwriting mechanisms with cutting-edge digital solutions, streamlining plan implementation and administration for group health, dental, vision, life, disability, critical illness, accident, hospital indemnity, voluntary benefits, identity and theft protection, and legal services.



MetLife's group insurance product portfolio is now accessible to a broader market through the WEBSURANCE Benefit Trust's intuitive and user-friendly platform. The collaboration is focused on transforming the way organizations of any size access and manage their group insurance needs. Additionally, employers will benefit from instant, real time quotes, customized plan designs, competitive rates, and extended rate guarantees.

"We are happy to expand our relationship with MetLife, a company with best-in-class products," added Roger Howell, HBS President, originator, and administrator of the WEBSURANCE Benefits Trust. "By combining MetLife's product portfolio and expertise with our innovative underwriting model and paperless, online platform technology, we are poised to transform the group benefit procurement and administrative experience for brokers, as well as employers."

The relationship between MetLife and HBS is expected to further enhance the customer experience, particularly for affinity groups. Both companies are committed to delivering on their promise of simplified, efficient, and customer-centric insurance solutions.

About Howell Benefit Services, Inc.

Established in 1983, Howell Benefit Services, Inc. (HBS) provides integrated employee benefit consulting, implementation, and administration. Licensed in 50 states, HBS serves employers in a variety of market segments. HBS's sister company, Howell Benefit Technologies, LLC (DBA RATECentric), is a software provider that delivers customized benefit quoting, procurement, invoicing, and administration platforms for group insurance carriers and distribution channels. RATECentric's platforms are completely customizable and scalable based on the customer's specific needs. HBS also originated the WEBSURANCE Benefits Trust and acts as its TPA in all 50 states. Howell is dedicated to transforming the insurance industry through innovative benefit solutions, technology, and customer-centricity.

SOURCE Howell Benefit Services Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED