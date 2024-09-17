RF Acquisition Corp. Announces Updated Per Share Redemption Price In Connection With Upcoming Special Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF Corp. (“RFAC” or the“Company”) today announced that, in connection with the upcoming special meeting of stockholders scheduled to be held September 23, 2024, the per-share price at which public shares will be redeemed from cash held in the Company's trust account will be approximately $11.24. The closing price of the Company's Class A Common Stock on September 13, 2024 was $11.24.



About RFAC

RFAC is a blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While RFAC may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry, or geographic location, it intends to search globally for target companies within the Southeast Asian new economy sector or elsewhere. RFAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

