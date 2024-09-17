Thoropass Welcomes New Member To Its Health Advisory Board And Announces Launch Of Its Healthcare Practice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bryan CaplinNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thoropass , the leading compliance delivery platform provider, today announced the appointment of Bunny Ellerin to its Health Advisory Board, further enhancing the company's expertise and commitment to serving the entire healthcare ecosystem. Ms. Ellerin joins Katherine Kelton of Vault Health, on the Health Advisory Board, which plays a pivotal role in shaping Thoropass's strategy as a complete compliance and audit solution for healthcare organizations across the healthcare ecosystem.In addition to the expansion of the Health Advisory Board, Thoropass has brought together its healthcare-focused resources to form a new Practice, Thoropass Health , dedicated to serving the unique and complex compliance needs of organizations across the entire healthcare ecosystem.“We are proud to have been the first compliance automation platform provider to also become an approved HITRUST External Assessor in 2022 which has since fueled our significant growth in the healthcare industry,” said Sam Li, Co-Founder and CEO of Thoropass.“Uniting this comprehensive healthcare expertise, with our unparalleled customer support, our AI-enabled technology, and the only end-to-end compliance and audit platform on the market, Thoropass Health empowers healthcare organizations of all types to address regulatory requirements with ease and efficiency, and ensures compliance is a never a blocker to innovation or quality of care.”Bunny Ellerin is renowned for her expertise in digital health and her extensive network across the healthcare industry. As the co-founder and CEO of Digital Health New York (DHNY), she connects and elevates the digital health community. Previously, she co-founded NYC Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL) and led Columbia Business School's Healthcare Management Program.“I'm always happy to support innovative companies working to make the healthcare industry easier to navigate for customers,” says Ellerin.“Compliance and security are strategic areas of focus for healthcare organizations, and Thoropass is changing the game by offering end-to-end solutions tailored to fit the unique needs of the healthcare industry.”“We are thrilled to welcome Bunny to our Health Advisory Board. Her years of expertise will offer a diverse and far-reaching perspective on our healthcare strategy and be instrumental in helping guide our product development and customer engagement efforts,” said Bryan Caplin, CRO of Thoropass.“The creation of Thoropass Health underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class compliance and audit solutions to the healthcare industry,” continued Caplin.“With leaders like Bunny and Katherine on board, and our healthcare practice, we are well-positioned to help our healthcare customers navigate the complex regulatory landscape with confidence.”For more information about Thoropass Health visit .About ThoropassThoropass facilitates the infosec compliance processes for businesses, delivering compliance automation software and audit capabilities that enables its over 1000 customers to efficiently increase supported compliance frameworks and accelerate their infosec audits. Thoropass integrates directly with its customer's operational frameworks to automate evidence collection and enable continuous monitoring to ensure audit readiness. With a team of in-house, independent auditors proficient in major compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001, among others, Thoropass conducts over 500 audits every year, with a commitment to supporting companies in maintaining high standards of compliance and security. Learn more at

