Mich., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned historian and New York Times bestselling author, Kristin Kobes Du Mez (Jesus and John Wayne) explores the culture of submission and sexual abuse within the evangelical community in her riveting documentary, FOR OUR DAUGHTERS, available to stream on September 26 {CLICK HERE FOR TRAILER }. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Carl Byker, the film draws a direct line from the culture of abuse created by evangelical leaders to their fervent support for a presidential candidate who has bragged about abusing women.

FOR OUR DAUGHTERS features sit-down interviews with victims and whistleblowers of sexual abuse in the SBC, including acclaimed author Christa Brown (Baptistland), featured in the landmark 2019 investigation from the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News. The groundbreaking report examined sexual misconduct reports across the Southern Baptist Convention, and found hundreds of church leaders and volunteers across 20 states who had been criminally charged with sex crimes since 2000, leading to more than 700 victims. Interviews with survivor-advocates Tiffany Thigpen, Jules Woodson, Rachael Denhollander (What Is a Girl Worth) and Cait West (Rift) are also featured, highlighting their efforts to bring justice and reform to the church.

A timely exploration of the intersection between faith, politics, and women's rights in America, the film honors the brave survivors who have shared their stories, often at great cost. It delves into how the church has cared more about power and political influence than love, and how the harm done to women and children threatens to extend beyond faith communities given what is at stake this election season.

"Just months after Jesus and John Wayne released, three conservative evangelical women asked to speak with me," says Du Mez. "To my surprise, they thanked me and asked how they could help. 'It's too late for us,' they told me. 'We've made our choices, and we can't walk away from the lives we've made. But we want something different for our daughters.' I've carried their words with me. This film is for them, and for their daughters."

Abuse within the evangelical community starkly contradicts Jesus' teachings about women, which emphasize love, respect, and honor. By exposing the abuse and the abusers who distort God's name to justify their actions, FOR OUR DAUGHTERS challenges women to be a driving force within their own communities. The film calls on women of faith to raise their voices and wisely consider their vote as a means to protect the health, happiness, and liberties of their daughters and granddaughters.

FOR OUR DAUGHTERS is executive produced by Kenneth Harbaugh, and Charlie Sadoff, and will be available to stream for free on YouTube starting September 26. Resources for sexual and spiritual abuse survivors can be found at forourdaughtersfilm .

For more information, or to schedule an interview with Kristin Du Mez, Cait West, Christa Brown, Tiffany Thigpen, Jules Woodson, or Carl Byker, please contact Robin Barnett, [email protected] . For more information visit ForOurDaughtersFilm .

