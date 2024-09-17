Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein Partners With Black Music Action Coalition Gala (BMAC) With Her Winery For Racial Equity & Justice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Honorees include Usher, LL Cool J, BET, Beyonce's BeyGood Foundation & Live Nation.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein Winery , Oregon's first black female winery owner & winemaker, and a leading brand, is honored to announce its partnership with the prestigious Black Action Coalition, BMAC Gala 2024, as the official wine sponsor.



Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein Winery photo by Kathryn Elsesser

Continue Reading

From the time of its inception in 2017, Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein Winery has established itself as the luxury beverage brand, "wine with a purpose" #purposewine. Voted by Cosmopolitan Magazine in 2021 as the most Charitable Wines. Their brand lines includes CHIWESHE

Wines, Rise Of SHE & now introducing her new line with the House of ECG , synonymous with elegance, sophistication, and glamour. The brand's sparkling wines have become a staple at premium lifestyle and entertainment events nationwide.

Expressing her gratitude, Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein, the founder and owner. An actress, writer and director who graduated from University of California, Los Angeles, (UCLA) has several films in production. She stated "We are honored to partner with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) to create a unified force of action for racial equity and justice within the music industry and to use the power of our collective voice to improve communities and drive systemic change. Through that, we share a common vision and are thrilled to be a part of the Gala. We raise a glass to toast all the honorees!" Usher, LL Cool J, BET, BeyGood Foundation's Ivy McGreggor and Live Nation are among those being honored.

Usher is set to receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award, and LL Cool J will receive the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award, will both be present at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein Winery's partnership with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) reaffirms their dedication to uplifting and empowering the community.

CONTACT: Amanda Smith, 424-281-4535

SOURCE Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein Winery

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED