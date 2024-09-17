Coupa Named A Leader In Supplier Value Management Report By Independent Research Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its evaluation of supplier value management,

Forrester Research named Coupa , the margin multiplier company, a Leader in The

Forrester WaveTM: Supplier Value Management (SVM) Platforms, Q3 2024.



The report evaluated solutions from nine software providers across 33 criteria.

Coupa received the highest scores possible across 20 different criteria – including guided procurement, supplier adoption, and open extensibility – and the highest score in the current offering category.



"Coupa stands out with its AI use, exceptional innovation, and customer focus," stated the Forrester report.

The report also stated, "Coupa excels with its source-to-contract and supplier relationship modules, which leverage AI for optimization and offer customizable templates and content suitable to a wide range of enterprise maturity levels. Coupa offers a no-code and user-friendly platform with superior extensibility and strong integration with ESG principles."

"Coupa continues to set the gold standard for our industry. As businesses continue to shatter data and other business silos, increasing spend efficiency and collaboration is key to minimizing risk, optimizing processes, and realizing greater savings and growth opportunities," said Fang Chang, Chief Product Officer, Coupa. "Coupa is unifying finance, procurement, and supply chain operations, enabling them to take comprehensive action through the power of our collective community intelligence driven by AI. Across our unparalleled Coupa community, we continue to see our margin multiplier effect in action through our customers' achievements as they embrace the full value of our AI-driven platform to increase visibility, reduce risk, optimize manual processes, and free up funds to fuel growth."

JABIL, a global manufacturing solutions provider, turned to Coupa to help streamline its procurement and provide a single view of its spend. They needed a solution that would integrate seamlessly with their ERPs and enable them to drive policy, controls, and compliance, while also allowing them to optimize spend.

"We made the decision to go with Coupa seven years ago when we had $2B in indirect spend, we've since grown to over $6B – so we were fortunate to make the decision when we did. One of things that was most important [when selecting Coupa] was our ability to ensure we had a strong partner that worked with us on innovation. We don't invest in technology, we invest in strong partnerships," said Heidi Banks, VP Global Supply Chain at JABIL. "In the first two to three years with

Coupa we hit 3X the ROI expectation that we projected to our executives, and by year four it was 7X. Since then we've been able to accelerate a number of our success metrics – we're up to over 50% on-catalog spend across the globe, we're at 73% around electronic invoicing, and our electronic PO rate is over 90%."

Coupa's AI-driven total spend platform ensures consistent processes, improved visibility, and enhanced control over all spend, direct and indirect, delivering real value that drives business performance and growth. Coupa streamlines the entire source-to-pay process delivering intelligent insights and automation that help businesses:



Deliver procurement excellence : Simplify your purchase requisition and order processes to maximize pre-approved spend in one place and eliminate rogue spend.

Gain full spend visibility and control : Get control of spend and identify opportunities for category and savings optimizations to remain competitive.

Reduce third-party risk and enable compliance : Manage third-party risk, mitigate fraudulent activity, easily navigate disruptions, and comply with audit and regulatory requirements.

Drive sourcing impact : Connect sourcing with contracting and purchasing to ensure pricing and terms of awards are fully enforced.

Accelerate supplier adoption : Provide suppliers a seamless, flexible experience for collaboration and to easily manage their accounts, payments, contracts, and more.

Optimize cash and drive seamless payments: Automate reconciliation and efficiently manage all payments to suppliers, employees, subsidiaries, and other beneficiaries.

Streamline contract spending : Leverage AI to automate contract creation, provide greater visibility into key clauses, and pass new contracts into the purchasing process. Drive responsible, sustainability impacts : Unlock decarbonization opportunities, improve diverse sourcing and spend, and mitigate supplier risk with ESG data embedded throughout the platform.

"Over the last decade we've built a data reservoir from over $6 trillion in transactional behaviors and 10 million global suppliers and buyers. This powers the AI generated insights giving our customers the competitive edge to enable durable, profitable growth," added Fang "We've delivered more than 100 AI features throughout the platform, with many more in development. We continue co-innovating to help businesses weather disruption and extended periods of uncertainty."

For a complimentary copy of The

Forrester WaveTM: SVM Platforms, Q3 2024, click here .

Additional information:



Read the report blog Watch our Source-to-Pay demo

About Coupa

Coupa makes margins multiply through its community-generated AI and industry leading total spend management platform for businesses large and small. Coupa AI is informed by trillions of dollars of direct and indirect spend data across a global network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers. We empower you with the ability to predict, prescribe, and automate smarter, more profitable business decisions to improve operating margins. Coupa is the margin multiplier companyTM. Learn more at coupa and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

