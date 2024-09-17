(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Telehealth (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Product Type, Area, Delivery Mode, Region, and Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights different factors and opportunities prevailing in the Global Telehealth Market. According to the report, the Global Pediatric Telehealth Market, valued at USD 30.2 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27% during 2025-2030.

The pediatric telehealth market has witnessed substantial growth, particularly accentuated by the global shift towards digital healthcare solutions. This market's evolution is propelled by a combination of technological advancements, changes in healthcare policies, and increasing acceptance among providers and patients. The following overview delves into the dynamics shaping this sector, focusing predominantly on market drivers while also touching upon challenges, opportunities, and the overall market landscape.

One of the primary catalysts for the expansion of the pediatric telehealth market is the rapid advancement in technology. High-speed internet accessibility has dramatically improved, enabling reliable and efficient online medical consultations. Moreover, advancements in mobile technology and devices have facilitated the widespread adoption of telehealth solutions. Medical applications, wearable health trackers, and remote monitoring tools have become more sophisticated, allowing pediatricians to monitor patients in real-time, assess health metrics remotely, and make informed decisions without the need for physical office visits.

Significant changes in the regulatory and reimbursement frameworks have been pivotal in promoting the use of telehealth services in pediatric care. Governments and health authorities worldwide have introduced more flexible regulations that facilitate telehealth adoption. For instance, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) expanded telehealth coverage, which included services for pediatric patients. These changes, although initially temporary, have seen moves towards permanence in many regions, reducing previous barriers to telehealth access and reimbursement.

Healthcare providers have increasingly embraced telehealth as a core component of pediatric care. The convenience, reduced costs, and extended reach of telehealth services appeal to healthcare professionals looking to improve service delivery. Pediatricians, in particular, find telehealth platforms beneficial for managing chronic conditions, behavioral health, and routine follow-ups. This adoption is supported by a growing body of evidence that telehealth can be as effective as in-person visits for certain diagnostic and treatment activities, further encouraging its use among healthcare providers.

Furthermore, The COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant driver for the pediatric telehealth market, acting as a catalyst for accelerated adoption. With lockdowns and social distancing measures in place, telehealth became an essential service for maintaining continuous pediatric care. Providers and patients who had not previously considered telehealth were compelled to adopt this technology, leading to a greater acceptance and integration into routine healthcare. The pandemic highlighted the capabilities of telehealth services in managing outbreaks and preventing the spread of infectious diseases among vulnerable populations, including children.

By Disease Area, Psychiatry segment contributes the maximum revenue with a share of approximately 25% market share in 2023

The field of pediatric psychiatry has increasingly embraced telehealth, particularly driven by the need for innovative solutions to address mental health challenges among children and adolescents. Over the past few years, There has been a noticeable increase in mental health issues among children and adolescents, including anxiety, depression, and behavior disorders. The rising demand for psychiatric services in this demographic has significantly driven the adoption of telehealth, providing timely and accessible care without the stigma often associated with in-person visits to mental health clinics.

Americas represents the largest market, by region in the Global Pediatric Telehealth Market

Many healthcare providers and institutions across the Americas have rapidly integrated telehealth into their pediatric services. Hospitals, clinics, and On Premises practices are increasingly using telehealth platforms to offer a range of services from routine consultations to emergency interventions. This adoption is supported by the clinical evidence suggesting that telehealth can be effectively integrated into pediatric care without compromising the quality of care.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:



Monitors

Medical Peripheral Devices

Software

Services Other Product/Service Types

By Disease Area:



Psychiatry

Substance Use

Radiology Other Disease Areas

By Delivery Mode:



Web/Cloud-based On Premises

By Geography:



Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

