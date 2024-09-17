Kim Brandt Joins Noridian’S Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The care policy expert and former CMS leader brings extensive regulatory and operational experience

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) , a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial programs, is proud to announce the appointment of Kim Brandt to its board of directors. Brandt, a respected health care policy expert and former high-ranking official at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), joins the board as Noridian continues to expand into new markets.



“Kim's extensive experience in both the public and private sectors and overall passion for the health care industry and public service will be a tremendous asset to Noridian,” expresses Noridian President and CEO Jon Bogenreif.“We are thrilled to welcome her to our board and look forward to the fresh perspectives she will bring.” Brandt brings a distinguished background in health care regulation and policy.

Her deep understanding of the health care system is complemented by her extensive experience at CMS, where she served as principal deputy administrator for operations and policy. In this role, Brandt oversaw critical aspects of Medicare, Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Her career also includes serving as chief oversight counsel and general counsel for the U.S. Senate Finance Committee under Chairman Orrin G. Hatch, and as senior counsel at Alston & Bird LLP.

“Noridian is a forward-thinking health care company that I have long admired,” said Brandt.“I'm thrilled for the opportunity to join their board of directors and work with their strong management team on continued expansion and growth.”

Brandt is currently a partner at Tarplin, Downs and Young LLC, a prominent Washington D.C.-based policy firm, where she advises clients on a wide array of health care regulatory and enforcement policy issues. She also serves as an advisor to Enhanced Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm focused on the health care sector, and holds a board position with one of their portfolio companies.

Brandt's appointment reinforces Noridian's dedication to delivering exceptional service. Her leadership as a member of the board of directors will be instrumental in supporting the company's strategic direction and growth. For more information about Noridian, its services and career opportunities, visit .

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care.



For more information, visit .



Media Contact

Cailin Shovkoplyas, Communications Manager

701-282-1503

