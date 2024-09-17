Mark Cuban Foundation And CSL Bring Free AI Bootcamp To Philadelphia Teens

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APPLICATIONS CLOSE SEPTEMBER 30

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries and reshaping our daily lives, it is more important than ever to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge to harness these powerful tools. The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with CSL, is proud to bring the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in Philadelphia. Applications for the no-cost bootcamp are closing September 30.



With a custom and highly-relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.

The program aims to provide students with a foundational understanding of artificial intelligence and its applications to future careers. Students can select from six tracks: healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, or education and career readiness. Driven by the belief that fostering interest in AI at a young age is crucial for preparing the next generation for their future, the AI Bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in 9-12 grade with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

This free AI Bootcamp is hosted for underserved high school students with a transparent focus on recruiting girls, students of color, first generation college students, and those from low to moderate income households. The AI Bootcamp Program provides students with lunch and a snack, transportation assistance, and technology equipment during bootcamp.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it's crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder.“While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with CSL, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year's bootcamp, taking place in Philadelphia on November 2nd, 9th, and 16th, is hosted and staffed by CSL. CSL is a global biotechnology leader that develops and delivers innovative lifesaving medicines, protects public health and helps people with life-threatening medical conditions live full lives.

CSL is one of 30+ host companies selected to host camps across the US.

“CSL is proud to continue its partnership with the AI Bootcamp for the fourth year in a row, recognizing the significant role it plays in equipping the next generation for success in a continuously evolving industry,” said Mark Hill, CSL Chief Digital Information Officer.“This initiative is inclusive of all students and aims to foster curiosity and enthusiasm, providing them with practical experience in utilizing cutting-edge AI tools that are also under exploration within our enterprise.”

There are just 1.5 weeks left until the September 30 deadline. Do not miss your chance-submit your application now, as spaces are limited.

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org .

Watch Mark Cuban's message about Mark Cuban Foundation's AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

...

...

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation's AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at .

About CSL

CSL (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, vaccines to prevent influenza, and therapies in iron deficiency and nephrology. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses: CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 32,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit and follow us on For more information about CSL, visit