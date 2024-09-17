Geological Society Of America Secures Largest Grant In Organization’S History

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boulder, Colo., USA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Geological Society of America (GSA) is proud to announce it has been awarded a $7 million National Science Foundation (NSF) grant over five years-the largest in its history by a factor of five. This landmark funding will greatly expand that will be instrumental in developing the next generation of geoscientists. The NSF's underscores GSA's leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing the geosciences.

“We are thrilled by the NSF's confidence in GSA and their recognition of the geosciences' critical role in addressing today's global challenges. This grant is not just a milestone for GSA; it's a powerful affirmation of our dedication to fostering a geoscience community that reflects the diversity of the world we study,” said GSA Acting President Chuck Bailey.“This support underscores our commitment to advancing geoscience research and education. The NSF's partnership strengthens our ability to drive scientific discovery and empower the next generation of geoscientists. We are excited to build on this momentum and make a lasting impact on the field.”

GSA's Executive Director and CEO Melanie Brandt added,“This extraordinary grant from the NSF is a testament to the transformative impact of the On To the Future program and the essential role GSA plays in building a diverse pipeline of geoscientists. It also underscores the significance of geoscience in addressing the broader challenges facing society. We are proud of GSA's role as a catalyst for change and innovation, and we are deeply grateful for this unprecedented support.”

About the Geological Society of America

The Geological Society of America (GSA) is a global professional society with a membership of more than 17,000 individuals in over 100 countries. GSA serves as a leading voice for the geosciences, promoting the understanding of Earth's dynamic processes and fostering collaboration among scientists, educators, and policymakers.

