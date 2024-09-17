Elizabeth Helgelien Veterans For America First Tours The Cochise County Southern Border For VFAF Veterans For Trump

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elizabeth Helgelien VFAF national communications director

Elizabeth Helgelien VFAF national communications director at the southern border

Elizabeth Helgelien VFAF national communications director

VFAF's Elizabeth Helgelien tours the Southern Border in an ongoing organizational effort in public education on the border crisis

- Jared Craig VFAF GA State Chapter President and National VPNACO , AZ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the Veterans for America First aka VFAF Veterans for Trump website:At VFAF thier primary mission this cycle is to get Donald Trump elected.Since 2020 the VFAF organization has been one of the nations leading grassroots advocates for securing our borders. VFAF Spokesman Admiral Charles Kubic, who served as 2016 advisor to 45, knows first hand the scale of the crisis having built a portion of the southern wall when the Biden administration halted the construction just short of completion.Elizabeth Helgelien recently toured the Cochise county Mexican border with local experts who reported on the crisis.VFAF has produced an educational film about the border which is available for free public screenings by contacting the group through this website. The film "Border Invasion - An American Crisis , was a featured successful film on SalemNOW studios streaming , it was played by CTA Conservative Televison of America, RAV Real America's Voice covered the film and crisis extensively with anchor John Fredericks streaming from his own website. The film premiered in numerous states including Georgia and Texas , the media , including Newsmax, covered it nationally.In other VFAF News:The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669VFAF Veterans For Trump - The Movement is now streaming on the VFAF website.Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.With exclusive footage,“Veterans for Trump: The Movement” is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America's fight for survival and revival.The film is the third documentary by Veterans for America First and director Stan Fitzgerald. Elizabeth Helgelien plays a lead role in the latest film and is also a producer.

Elizabeth Helgelien for Veterans for America First , reporting on the southern border 9/2024

