Sertainty To Host Corporate Update Webinar On Wednesday, September 25, At 2:00 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Sertainty Corporation, announced today that management will host a corporate update webinar on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sertainty Corporation , a leader in self-protecting data solutions, announced today that management will host a corporate update webinar on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Management will provide an overview of three critical subjects: the patented Sertainty technology, the business model, and new strategic alliances. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and a question-and-answer session for attendees, accessible using the information below.

Sertainty Corporate Update Webinar

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Dial-in: 1-877-407-9039

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8470

Webcast Link:



A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations and entering replay PIN: 13748746. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Sertainty

Sertainty Corporation is a technology company that uses a zero-trust methodology to empower data with active intelligence and self-protection. The company has been on a mission to transform how data is secured, governed, and monetized. The company's groundbreaking technology, validated by a 100% score from Veracode, enables data to act as an active participant in its lifecycle. This innovation positions Sertainty as a leader in implementing zero-trust principles at the data level.

Learn more at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets, and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Sertainty does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Sertainty and its affiliates be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

...





Nicole Tidwell

Sertainty

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.