(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Coming from successful betting and casino ventures such as Betsafe, Catena Media, GIG (Gaming Innovation Group) ,

and Hero Gaming, the Swedish founders and investors Henrik Persson Ekdahl, Mikael Harstad ,

and George Westin are now entering the US with their new Social Casino and Sportsbook Platform, Legendz. Launching in October, Legendz offers the ultimate free-to-play gaming experience and aims to take the lead in the Social Sweepstakes Market.

DELAWARE CITY, Del., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendz is a new social entertainment destination that offers a free-to-play experience with Casino and Sportsbook options*. With a full offer of Social Gaming products players will be able to enjoy Social Sportsbook and Casino-style favorites such as slots, live casino, table games,

and more exciting products to come soon in a safe and responsible environment. The Platform is available in both English and Spanish, to also cater to the Hispanic community.

"We are super excited to launch Legendz and, for the first time, enter the US Consumer Social Gaming Market. We built the platform from scratch, which means we have the liberty to design and develop new and original products, like our unique games called Legendz Originals. From the start, we have sponsored partnerships, and brand ambassadors as well as radio and digital commercials that will be released across the US. Not to mention our top-notch responsible social gaming options and tools. Through the social and promotional sweepstakes set-up, legendz will immediately enter at least 43 states and we expect substantial revenue from day one,"

says Henrik Persson Ekdahl.

Legends are joining

The founding trio is not doing it all by themselves. Among the recruited staff to lead the platform are legendary industry profiles such as Josh Margolis, previously from PrizePicks, Charlie McMaw, and Adam Weiner, both previously from High 5 Games. The company has offices in Marbella, Los Angeles, Tampa and Cape Town. Further talent recruitment is ongoing, and legendz is currently looking for an additional 25 team members.

"The names of our recruitments clearly show it's not just us who have faith that this will be an epic journey. We will most likely be around 50 people in the organization by the end of this year, and it's full speed ahead now," concludes Henrik Persson Ekdahl.

* under both a social and No Purchase Necessary promotional sweepstakes model

About Legendz

Legendz is a social casino brand that combines cutting-edge technology with innovative gameplay to create an unparalleled, free-to-play gaming experience. The mission is to entertain and engage players with a diverse portfolio of high-quality games.

