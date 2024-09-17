Bay Street Manufacturing Acquiring CKI Solutions, Creator Of Innovative Hospitality, Cruise, And Risk Management Products Including Bed Madeez®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark acquisition, Bay Street Manufacturing, behind the HealthGuardTM

CKI Solutions , creator of uniquely designed bedding accessories including the Bed MadeEZ® mattress lifter and the zip-off-top encasements, among many other successful bedding products for the cruise, hospitality, hotel, and retail sectors. For over 30 years, HealthGuardTM has been a leader in premium hypoallergenic mattress protection, featuring NO-MITETM protection.

Its products focus on enhancing sleepers' health via an improved sleeping environment combined with outstanding comfort. Bay Street Manufacturing (HealthGuardTM) will now absorb, CKI Solutions, a dba of Cadence Keen Innovations, in business since 1996, which has sold its innovative hospitality-related products to every level of Hotels and Cruise such as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotels, Comfort Inn, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival, among many others.

"We are thrilled about our acquisition of CKI Solutions and its incredible products, customers, and relationships across the industry," said Greg Hall, President of Bay Street Manufacturing. "We look forward to a smooth continuation of the successful path charted by Sam Montross, Steven Gordon, and everyone who made CKI Solutions a stellar company for nearly three decades."

"The challenging part of selling our profitable company was to match the sale with a company who would continue the integrity of CKI Solutions, ensuring the customers, employees and suppliers would benefit from the growth under the new owner," said Sam Montross, inventor and CEO of CKI Solutions. "Besides the ability to replace some overseas goods with quality Canadian & USA made products, the most important factor was finding management who embraced the same sincere attitude of developing long term relationships instead of just quick sales revenue."

About Bay Street Manufacturing: Canada's largest 'top of bed' manufacturer specializing in sleep health. Its product focus and breadth of assortment include but are not limited to, mattress protectors, mattress pads, pillows, pillow protectors, sheet sets and encasements. With their best-in-class 20-year warranty and extensive Made in Canada products, Bay Street is your domestic solution. To learn more,

visit .

About CKI Solutions: CKI Solutions is family operated and headquartered in South Florida. CKI Solutions is a leading provider of mattress care and unique bedding accessories to the cruise, hospitality, RV and healthcare industries. Their innovative accessories include EZ3, Easy Care360 and Bed Made EZ among other products. To learn more, visit .

