ISA Highlights How Automation Shapes Global Economic Growth In New Position Paper

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of (ISA) - the leading professional society for automation - has announced the publication of a new position paper, "Automation Shapes Global Economic Growth and Development ."

Automation has long boosted global economies by improving productivity, cost savings, quality, safety and reliability. Automation technologies have also transformed markets around the world, reducing human workloads and environmental impacts across all sectors of and infrastructure while increasing access to goods and services.

In the coming years, automation will continue to grow in scope, enhancing such areas as supply chain resilience, efficiency and sustainability. At the same time, skilled and experienced automation professionals will be in high demand as new technologies repurpose existing jobs, create new ones and balance workforce skills shortages by enabling greater productivity.

In this new position paper, ISA emphasizes its commitment to being the "home of automation," supporting the profession and practice of the automation discipline in a changing world. It provides an outlook on some of the key areas in which automation will shape the future: supporting supply chain resiliency, supporting energy efficiency and sustainability, advancing cybersecurity resiliency and enhancing the modern workforce. ISA also recommends several courses of action for decision makers in industry, government and academia seeking to realize the full benefits of automation.

"The world relies significantly on automation technologies and skilled automation professionals - and that reliance will only deepen in the years to come as industries and economies evolve," said Claire Fallon, CEO and executive director of ISA. "Global economic growth is tied closely to the successful implementation of automation and the skilled workforce to put these technologies in place."

As a non-profit, international professional association, ISA develops safety and performance standards for automation; provides education, training, and certification programs for automation professionals; publishes books and technical articles; and provides networking and career development programs for automation professionals worldwide. With its new paper, ISA intends to highlight how automation technology - implemented by skilled and knowledgeable automation professionals - is essential to future economic growth and development on a global scale.

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA's mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at .

