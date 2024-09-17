The Game Of Life Is Rigged. But What If It Wasn't?

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn Wall Street is excited to announce the launch of its new 16-lesson education program on business and investing. Everyone deserves financial education, not just a select few.

"In 2023, we launched Learn Wall Street with a clear mission: to demystify business and investing for everyone. Developed and refined through an immersive in-class high school program in New York City, our lessons are designed to resonate with beginners, requiring no prior knowledge," says Raji Khabbaz.

Everyone agrees that financial literacy is crucial, especially when learned young.

"Youth is a superpower in the investing world. The younger you are, the higher up the mountain you get to start the snowball (your money) rolling down. With every year that passes, you must start the snowball at a lower and lower point. That's the magic of compounding."

Yet, despite the wealth of financial education available, literacy rates remain low. We believe the reason is boredom, particularly among younger students. Finance and accounting aren't typically exciting topics unless you're pursuing a career in them. This is a problem because understanding the fundamental concepts is essential.

But we've tackled the boredom issue with our unique approach. What sets Learn Wall Street apart is our use of captivating visual storytelling and rich case studies to teach like never before.

"The rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a game changer for us. The ability to create custom visual content magnifies the effectiveness of our storytelling approach. It enables us to teach the concepts in a manner that wasn't possible before."

"Knowledge without wisdom can be a dangerous thing. Wisdom is learned through experience. Learn Wall Street's case study approach gives students a sense of the business and investing world before they make their first investment."

The program's benefits extend well beyond investing, preparing students for the corporate or entrepreneurial career paths.

Learn Wall Street's goal is not just knowledge transfer but genuine understanding, empowering students to make informed financial decisions confidently. Everyone loves to hunt for treasure, but not everyone wants to learn how to read a treasure map. We made that part fun and engaging.

