Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Delray Beach, Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Layton Pointe , is coming soon to Delray Beach, Florida. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will offer single-family home sites with an array of luxury features and is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2025.



Layton Pointe is an intimate community of new single-family homes offering elegant one- and two-story home designs ranging in size from 2,632 to 4,187+ square feet of living space with 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2.5 to 5.5 baths, and 3- or 4-car garages. Each home will feature tranquil outdoor living areas and versatile options such as flex rooms and home offices. Toll Brothers homes in Layton Pointe will offer residents the best in luxury living in Delray Beach, one of Palm Beach County's most desirable locations.









“Our new Layton Pointe community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home in prestigious Delray Beach,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida.“With large, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in south Florida.”

Located just four miles from the Atlantic Avenue dining and entertainment district, Layton Pointe is also convenient to Delray's idyllic white-sand beaches and other outdoor recreation amenities, including the renowned Delray Beach Tennis Center and numerous area golf courses. The community offers convenient access to major roadways including South Military Trail, Interstate 95, and the Florida Turnpike, providing easy connectivity to the surrounding area.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Exceptional quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features will also be available, allowing buyers to own a new construction home on the timeline that works best for them. With both quick move-in and build-to-order homes available to personalize at the Toll Brothers Southeast Florida Regional Design Studio, home buyers will have unparalleled flexibility and convenience.

For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Layton Pointe, call (855) 776-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)