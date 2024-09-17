Serrala Expands Its Finance Automation Cloud Suite With AI-Powered Accounts Receivable

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Serrala announced today the launch of Alevate AR, the cloud-native AI-powered accounts receivable solution to complete our robust cloud portfolio.

- Rami Chahine, CPTONORDERSTEDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, launched today Alevate AR, its cloud-native platform, set to redefine the future of Accounts Receivable (AR) management. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Alevate AR empowers businesses to accelerate cash flow, recover an additional 8-12% of working capital needs per month, and achieve financial excellence.Businesses have struggled for years with manual AR processes that consume almost 40% of team activities, slowing down payment processing, increasing Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) and ultimately, disrupting cash flow. Alevate AR is Serrala's answer to that challenge. An AI-driven solution that automates repetitive processes, predicts cash flow patterns and optimizes collection strategies; and allowing companies to reduce their DSO by 10-30%.Alevate AR personalizes automation by offering a self-service portal that enhances customer satisfaction by making it simple for users to handle payments and inquiries. This accelerates payments and promotes stronger customer relationships. Meanwhile, AR teams can gain time back with routine tasks reduced by up to 25%, allowing them to deliver strategic value within their organizations.The strategic integration of advanced AR automation technology into Alevate AR completes Serrala's robust suite of cloud-based solutions, which already includes Alevate CashApp, Alevate AP, and Alevate Payments.“What is impressive about Alevate AR is the ability to provide AI-driven insights in real time, allowing financial teams to make data informed decisions that directly impact cash flow and collection strategies” said Rami Chahine, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Serrala.“Alevate AR not only enhances our market position but also solidifies our value proposition of being one of the few companies that can truly offer a seamless solution for Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, and Cash and Treasury Management.”Alevate AR is the latest addition to Serrala's expanding portfolio of finance automation solutions, empowering businesses to achieve financial excellence through advanced, intelligent automation.Visit for more on how Alevate AR can revolutionize the Office of the CFO.About SerralaSerrala is a global leader in finance process automation, with a track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.Our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications automates all working capital-related processes, from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury.We empower leaders to create an autonomous finance machine to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better managed, transforming the finance department into a strategic engine.

