Cyberrisk Alliance And SC Media Announce Winners Of The 2024 SC Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) and SC Media, today announced the winners of the 2024 SC Awards. This year's SC Awards program recognizes solutions, organizations, and individuals that have made significant contributions to the field of information security.



View the full list of 2024 SC Awards winners here:



The SC Awards, now in its 27th year, continues to honor those who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in addressing the evolving cybersecurity landscape. This year's winners span 33 categories, showcasing both trusted industry leaders and emerging innovators.



“These award recipients represent the very best of what the cybersecurity community has to offer,” said Tom Spring, Sr. Editorial Director at SC Media.“Each winner has shown a commitment to advancing the industry with forward-thinking solutions and an ability to adapt to new challenges. Their contributions help drive progress in securing our digital environments.”



The highly-coveted and independent SC Awards program highlight the innovation and value created by solution providers and practitioners for cybersecurity community over the past twelve months. The 2024 SC Awards once again received a high degree of engagement and enthusiasm in the form of hundreds of entries from members of the cybersecurity ecosystem. Entries were evaluated by a panel comprised of industry-leading experts, top executives from major firms, and seasoned practitioners - judges uniquely qualified to rigorously assess the groundbreaking work that is reshaping our digital world.



“We were absolutely thrilled to get recognition from the 2024 SC Awards," Derek Yee, F5 Sr. Director of Product Marketing said.“SC Media has a place in the mindshare of security buyers that they can trust, and helps parse the noise for them to understand who they need to pay attention to. It really helps drive familiarity among our current and prospective customer base.”



The SC Awards highlight people and organizations in two broader recognition categories, Excellence and Trust:



Excellence Awards



The Excellence Awards focus on recognizing outstanding organizations, leaders, and initiatives within the cybersecurity industry. Categories include Security Company of the Year, Emerging Technology, and Security Executive of the Year, celebrating leadership, vision, and effective implementation of security strategies across various sectors. These categories aim to highlight companies and individuals who are shaping the future of cybersecurity through innovative approaches and best practices.



Trust Awards



The Trust Awards honor technological solutions that are vital to the cybersecurity ecosystem, ranging from Cloud Security Management to Endpoint Security and Threat Intelligence. Categories such as AI/ML Data Analytics Security and Continuous Threat Exposure Management reflect the increasing role of automation and artificial intelligence in identifying and mitigating threats.



“The Trust Awards winners reflect the adaptability and innovation needed to respond to an increasingly complex threat landscape,” said Spring.“These technologies represent practical, effective tools that are crucial in defending against the latest cybersecurity threats.”



Expanding Recognition



As part of its mission to highlight a diverse range of cybersecurity achievements, the 2024 SC Awards program also introduced and expanded several categories to reflect industry trends. This year featured the Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution, Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution, Best Insider Threat Solution, Best Supply Chain Security Solution, and Security Practitioner of the Year categories.



“The SC Awards have always evolved alongside the industry, and the 2024 winners show just how far cybersecurity has come in leveraging AI and machine learning to stay ahead of attackers,” Spring noted.



Through the end of the month, SC Media will provide comprehensive coverage of the winners-promoted to CRA's audience of over 3M cybersecurity professionals, and executives-including in-depth profiles, interviews, and video discussions with the awards recipients, exploring how these individuals and organizations are navigating key challenges and delivering practical solutions that will shape and enhance the practice of cybersecurity for years to come.



View more coverage of the 2024 SC Awards winners here:



