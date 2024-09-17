Vouch And Vanta Bring Embedded Cybersecurity Insurance To Vanta Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta, the leading trust management platform, and Vouch, the leading business insurance provider for innovative companies, today announced the launch of an embedded insurance solution to enable

Vanta customers to easily purchase and maintain coverage against cyber incidents directly within the Vanta platform.

Obtaining cyber insurance is a best practice for companies to maintain a strong security and compliance posture and to satisfy

SOC 2 requirements. Previously, securing coverage involved engaging brokers and manually uploading Certificates of Insurance (COIs)-a process that could delay compliance milestones by days or weeks. Now through the integration with Vouch, Vanta customers can quickly and seamlessly purchase cyber insurance directly within the Vanta platform, instantly satisfying compliance requirements and securing industry-leading protection against data breaches, ransomware attacks, and more.

"Cyber insurance has always been a challenge for our customers. The buying process is difficult, full of confusing trade-offs around features and costs," said Jeremy

Epling, Chief Product Officer, Vanta. "With Vouch insurance embedded into Vanta, customers can easily obtain coverage at a fair price, precisely when they need it, all from Vanta. This is another way that Vanta continues to streamline the entire SOC 2 process and provide everything you need to get and stay compliant."

Sam

Hodges, Co-founder and CEO of Vouch, remarked, "Historically it has been a pain point for businesses to realize that they require cyber insurance, only to realize that the process to obtain it is disjointed and cumbersome. The future of insurance lies in quality coverage that is instantly accessible wherever and whenever new risks emerge. Vanta understands this vision perfectly, having achieved a similar transformation in their own category. We could not envision a more fitting partner to help us bring the future of insurance into the present."

With this partnership,

Vanta and Vouch aim to help startups establish strong security foundations with seamlessly integrated product experiences.

In addition to embedded cybersecurity through Vouch, today

Vanta announced several new and enhanced capabilities to accelerate compliance for startups, including in-app personalized compliance roadmaps, streamlined employee background checks, access to additional services like penetration tests from Vanta's extensive partner network, and access to discounted cookie compliance solutions. For more information about these products, and the Vanta and Vouch partnership, read Vanta's announcement .



About

Vanta

Vanta is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security for organizations of all sizes. Over 8,000 companies including Atlassian, Omni Hotels, Quora, and ZoomInfo rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust-all in a way that's real-time and transparent. Founded in 2018, Vanta has customers in 58 countries with offices in Dublin, London, New York, San Francisco and Sydney. For more information, visit .

Vanta Media Contact:

[email protected]



About Vouch

Vouch is a US-based business insurance provider to thousands of high-growth companies, having raised over $185 million from top-tier Silicon Valley institutions and investors, including Ribbit Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Y Combinator, and Index Ventures. Since its inception in 2018, Vouch has empowered clients to get risk management right through niche expertise, a proprietary approach to pricing and underwriting, fast, digital-first procurement, and coverages that scale as the company grows.

Vouch Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Vouch

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED