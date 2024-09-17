Neufit Announces Expansion With New Centers Of Excellence Across The Nation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revolutionizing Rehabilitation and Performance Optimization through NeuFit's Innovative Neurological Approach

NeuFit, the leader in innovative neurological rehabilitation and fitness, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first regional Centers of Excellence, bringing the power of its patented Neubie® device and NeuFit Method to more communities across the country.

Take your practice to the next level with on-site training from NeuFit Master Instructors. Our instructors, located in Fort Meyers, Florida; Tampa, Florida; Santa Clarita, California; and Manhattan, New York, are ready to guide you in mastering the NeuFit Method and maximizing the benefits of the Neubie device.

"I'm so excited to share the news that NeuFit Nation is expanding with our first regional centers of excellence," says Garrett Salpeter, Founder and CEO of NeuFit. "These centers are not just locations-they are hubs of advanced training and collaboration. We are partnering with leading physical therapy practices across the U.S. to bring the most effective neurological rehabilitation techniques to patients and practitioners alike."

New Centers of Excellence Locations:



Competitive Edge Physical Therapy (CEP), Tampa, FL : "As the first PT practice to adopt the Neubie device in 2017, we are excited to share our insights, helping you master the Neufit Method and uniquely position your practice as a difference maker in the PT Industry," says Jason Waz, owner of Competitive Edge Physical Therapy.

Focus Physical Therapy, Santa Clarita, CA : "We are excited to welcome you into the Focus family," shares Adam Laraway, owner of Focus Physical Therapy. "Our goal is to train you with the Neubie and help you achieve the success we've experienced since 2019!"

Apex Physical Therapy, Ft. Myers, FL : "The Neubie has been life-changing for our patients and team," says Angie McGilvrey of Apex Physical Therapy. "We look forward to sharing our insights and experiences with you!" Park North PT, Manhattan, NY: "Implementing the Neubie into our practice was a game changer. The outcomes we were getting were incredible, and our practice quickly grew from one to two within a year."

The NeuFit Centers of Excellence are spearheaded by NeuFit Master Instructors, who offer premier on-site training for clinicians aiming to become proficient in the NeuFit Method. This approach is designed to help clinicians quickly master the Neubie® device and NeuFit techniques, empowering them to drive growth and success in their practices.

"We have always believed that the future of rehabilitation and fitness lies in the nervous system," adds Salpeter. "Our Centers of Excellence embody that vision by creating environments where practitioners can learn, share, and advance the best practices in neuromuscular therapy in different regions of the country."

About NeuFit:

NeuFit is on a mission to redefine recovery and performance optimization through its proprietary Neubie® device and NeuFit Method. Leveraging direct current technology and a neurological approach to rehabilitation, NeuFit has become a preferred partner for more than 400 practices, 1300 practitioners, and professional sports teams across the U.S. and beyond.

With its Centers of Excellence, NeuFit continues to lead the charge toward better outcomes in rehabilitation and performance. Whether you are recovering from surgery, managing chronic pain, or looking to optimize athletic performance, NeuFit offers a path forward that taps into the power of the nervous system.

