Dunya Analytics Closes $1.2 Million Seed Round To Simplify Biodiversity Risk Measurement For Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company's science-based digital makes nature-related risk analysis easy and actionable

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dunya Analytics , a provider of science-based digital tools that simplify the measurement and management of biodiversity risks, has received $1.2 million in seed funding. The round was led by Synovia Capital, with participation from a highly credentialed group of investors including KDX and Persei Venture .

As biodiversity loss, ecosystem degradation, and unsustainable resource use escalate globally, the financial risks to businesses are becoming increasingly clear. Many companies overlook the deep connections between their operations and natural ecosystems. These hidden risks are often missed in traditional financial reporting. As regulations tighten and investors demand more transparency, companies face the complex and costly task of measuring and disclosing these nature-related risks.

Dunya Analytics will use this seed funding to expand its platform, making it easier for companies to measure and manage biodiversity risks. This will help companies meet regulatory and investor disclosure requirements and also identify material risks and next steps to becoming environmentally sustainable.

"This funding allows us to accelerate our mission of simplifying the complex landscape of biodiversity risk for companies," said Megan Pillsbury, Founder and CEO of Dunya Analytics. "Our solution is particularly valuable for companies at the beginning of their nature-positive journeys, guiding them to focus their resources where they can have the greatest impact."

Holt Thrasher, Managing Director at Synovia Capital, added, "Dunya Analytics' solution is unique in that it uses powerful proprietary risk methodologies to interpret biodiversity data and screen for risks across a company. Our investment strengthens their ability to scale risk analysis at the pace we need to meet the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) targets."

About Dunya Analytics:

Dunya Analytics is at the forefront of helping companies assess the implications of biodiversity loss, ecosystem damage, and resource overconsumption. Its digital platform simplifies biodiversity and nature risk analytics, making it as accessible and actionable as financial reporting for businesses of all sizes. By integrating deep expertise in biodiversity, risk analytics and technology, Dunya Analytics provides the tools necessary for businesses to meet regulatory requirements, protect natural resources and capitalize on opportunities to create a positive environmental impact. Dunya Analytics enables sustainable economic progress that aligns with ecological preservation.

Contact:

Daysa Corrington

Mahoney Communications Group

[email protected]

212-220-6045

SOURCE Dunya Analytics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED