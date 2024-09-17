(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Monish Sharma brings over 20 years of experience in developing data, AI/ML and B2B SaaS solutions to Redaptive

DENVER, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Redaptive

welcomes Monish Sharma as their new Chief Officer. Sharma will be responsible for everything from driving Redaptive's innovative data and solutions to guiding our data scientists and engineers, all while helping to expand our metering and data offerings for key customer segments.



Energy-as-a-Service Leader Redaptive Hires Chief Technology Officer

Continue Reading

"Redaptive is at the forefront of innovation in energy optimization with real-time data capture, smart metering, and a host of cutting-edge technological solutions," Sharma said. "As the company's new CTO, my vision is to accelerate our growth by developing innovative, market-leading AI-enabled data solutions. This will not only enhance our current offerings but also create transformative value for our diverse portfolio of customers and partners. We're poised to revolutionize how businesses approach energy efficiency and sustainability through technology."

Sharma joins Redaptive with over 20 years of experience in developing data, AI/ML and B2B SaaS solutions, including time as VP of Technology & Data at

Publicis Groupe

and, most recently, as CTO for

Emerald

where he directly oversaw solutions supporting 1000+ brands and partners including Patagonia, Puma, LG, and more.

"We couldn't be happier to have Monish joining us," said Redaptive CEO Arvin Vohra. "With his extensive experience with F500 companies and expansion of enterprise B2B marketplace platforms we expect to see major growth in our digital transformation and technology offerings, and I can't wait to bring those solutions to our customers."



About Redaptive

Redaptive is a leading Energy-as-a-Service provider that funds and installs energy-saving and energy-generating equipment. Redaptive's programs help many of the world's most sophisticated organizations reduce energy waste, optimize cost, lower carbon emissions, and meet their sustainability goals across their entire real estate portfolios. With Redaptive, customers can overcome capital and resource barriers to achieve energy-saving benefits quickly, all with continuous data powered by Redaptive's proprietary metering technology. Redaptive was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit: Redaptive.

SOURCE Redaptive

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED