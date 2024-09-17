CEC Entertainment Named In U.S. News & World Report’S 2024-2025 Best Companies To Work For: Private Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chuck E. Cheese was highlighted as a top company in the restaurant for fulfilling employee needs

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. News & World Report , the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named CEC Entertainment as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies .

Chuck E. Cheese was rated among the top privately owned companies in the Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure industry on factors most heavily considered by job seekers during their employment search.

“We are thrilled to be named as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work for: Private Companies for the 2024-2025 year,” said David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment, parent company of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza.“Our people are the lifeline of our company and without them we could not serve our guests, partners and communities,” he added.“I am proud of the work by our current leadership team who work tirelessly to celebrate and elevate our teams to make sure we are measuring up to our promise of being the top global family entertainment brand.”

U.S. News' ratings reflect the ever-changing sentiments impacting employee decision-making when evaluating the“best” company for them. These sentiments are examined using factors that include quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

“Job seekers understand the influence prospective employers hold in determining their quality of life and overall happiness,” said U.S. News Vice President of Careers Carly Chase.“The list reveals private companies that scored high on multiple metrics that promote a positive work environment and everyday employee experience.”

The Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies list features 248 companies across 18 industries. To calculate the ratings, U.S. News only considered privately owned companies with at least 5,000 employees and had at least 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020 and 2023. Developed considering insights from a panel of six experts , the methodology also factors in data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, gathered from U.S. News partner Revelio Labs .

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC. is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, and where positive, lifelong memories for families are made through fun, food, and play. It's the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid® with a commitment to providing a fun, safe environment, and helping to protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $21 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 45 states and 16 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit , , and .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

