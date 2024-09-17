Rezolve AI Joins Openai’S Latest Release, Advocates For Vertical Market AI Solutions In Retail And Commerce

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

With the launch of OpenAI's“Strawberry,” Rezolve AI CEO Wagner points to the growing need for specialized, industry-specific AI solutions like Rezolve AI's Brain Suite and brainpowa LLM, designed to revolutionize retail and commerce



NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve AI (Nasdaq: RZLV), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for commerce, today responded to OpenAI's latest release, "Strawberry", with Rezolve AI CEO, Daniel M. Wagner, reinforcing his belief that the future of artificial intelligence lies in vertical solutions tailored to specific industries. Wagner highlighted Rezolve's own innovations, including the Brain Suite of products and its brainpowa Large Language Model (LLM), as crucial examples of how AI can deliver transformative results in vertical markets – in this case retail and commerce.

“While OpenAI's advancements are undoubtedly impressive, the real value of AI will be unlocked through specialized solutions,” said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve AI (NASDAQ: RZLV).“We believe the future of AI is vertical, and at Rezolve, we are focusing on delivering AI specifically built for retail and commerce through products like Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant all powered by our proprietary brainpowa LLM. Our technology doesn't just understand language, it understands the unique challenges of selling, allowing us to offer predictive insights, real-time customer engagement, and seamless transaction solutions tailored to the industry.”

Wagner's perspective reflects a growing consensus that general-purpose AI, while powerful, often struggles to meet the nuanced demands of specific industries. This aligns with recent findings from McKinsey & Company, which suggest that industry-specific AI solutions can create up to 10 times more value than general-purpose AI models. In the case of retail and commerce, tailored solutions can boost operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and drive revenue growth through hyper-personalized marketing and real-time decision-making capabilities.

Rezolve's Brain Suite, powered by the brainpowa LLM, is designed to tackle these very challenges. With a focus on personalized, AI-powered shopping experiences, it offers a full suite of tools for dynamic customer engagement, optimized checkout experiences, and intelligent inventory management. brainpowa's advanced natural language processing further enhances these capabilities by providing retailers with the ability to better understand consumer intent, predict shopping patterns, and drive actionable insights in real time.

“The potential for AI in retail is vast, but it must be precise and actionable,” Wagner added.“The Brain suite allows businesses to engage with their customers on a whole new level - using AI to not only interpret what customers say but also predict what they need, all while facilitating smoother and more secure transactions.”

With OpenAI's release of“Strawberry” pushing the boundaries of general AI, Wagner sees Rezolve's vertically focused approach as complementary but essential for driving real-world impact in industries like retail.“General AI models are brilliant in their breadth,” he said,“but to solve the complexities of specific industries, we need solutions that are deep in their expertise. That's where Rezolve AI shines.”

Rezolve's suite of products is already being embraced by major retail partners globally, helping companies meet the evolving needs of today's digital consumers.

About Rezolve AI:

Rezolve AI is at the forefront of the mobile commerce revolution, offering a powerful AI-driven engagement platform that transforms how retailers, brands, and manufacturers connect with consumers across mobile and desktop devices. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, Rezolve AI's scalable platform provides merchants with actionable insights, enabling real-time engagement and seamless transactions.



Media Contact:

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications

...

+44 7576 094 040

Investor Contact:

Kevin McGrath

Managing Director

TraDigitalIR

...

+1 646 418 7002