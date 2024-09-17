Lifelabs Celebrates Seventh Consecutive Win As The Only Canadian Company And Sole Laboratory In North America Recognized By Practice Greenhealth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto Ontario, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs, the leading medical laboratory in Canada, is proud to announce that it has received the Practice Greenhealth Partner for Change Award for the seventh consecutive year.

This award acknowledges LifeLabs' exceptional commitment to environmental sustainability and significant progress across its International Reference Laboratory (IRL) and Burnaby Reference Laboratory (BRL) locations in 2023.

Practice Greenhealth, a leading membership and networking organization for sustainable healthcare, provides environmental solutions to hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. The Greenhealth Partner for Change Award recognizes superior performance in environmental sustainability, highlighting comprehensive sustainability programs and activities, including substantial advancements in mercury elimination.

LifeLabs stands out as the only Canadian organization and the sole laboratory in North America to receive this prestigious award. This consistent recognition underscores LifeLabs' dedication to fostering a healthier and more sustainable future for Canada.

“In a shifting health care landscape, a focus on sustainability can help build resilience while better protecting the health of patients and the community,” said Gary Cohen, Practice Greenhealth founder.“LifeLabs demonstrates the kind of leadership, innovation, and performance that can drive the entire health sector toward more environmentally responsible practices.”

Over the years, LifeLabs has implemented numerous initiatives to enhance its environmental stewardship, including:



Investing in updated ozone treatment systems at the Belleville, Sudbury, and Thunder Bay Regional labs to ensure cleaner water returns to the public system.

Launching a multidisciplinary "Sustainability Squad" to drive green initiatives.

Significantly increasing waste diversion through donations and reuse.

Enhancing sustainability collaborations with vendors and initiating a Sustainable Procurement Program. Expanding environmental footprint tracking to cover all LifeLabs Patient Service Centres (PSCs) and regional labs, monitoring water, waste, energy, and electricity usage.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Practice Greenhealth for the seventh consecutive year," said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. "This award reflects our commitment to environmental sustainability and the hard work of our dedicated team. As the only Canadian company and the sole laboratory in North America to receive this recognition, we are inspired to continue building a healthier, more sustainable future for our communities."

LifeLabs is committed to advancing its sustainability efforts through innovative and impactful initiatives. Our campaigns focus on reducing our carbon footprint, enhancing resource efficiency, and promoting eco-friendly practices across all operations. Our employees actively participate in these initiatives and embrace sustainable practices in their daily work. These collective efforts are vital in driving meaningful change and building healthier, more sustainable communities for future generations.

To learn more about this award, please visit Practice Greenhealth .

About LifeLabs

LifeLabs is Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor and prevent disease. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab, and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 8 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada's Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022, 2023 and 2024) by Forbes and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. Learn more at lifelabs.com.



CONTACT: LifeLabs Media Team ...