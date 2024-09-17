Celona And Xingtera To Meet The Growing Demand For Private 5G In China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join with China Broadcasting and Inspur for Turnkey Enterprise Solution

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, a pioneer in private 5G networks, has achieved another groundbreaking milestone by offering its 5G LAN solution to global customers in China. This achievement is made possible through a strategic partnership with Xingtera, a world leading industrial IoT product and solution provider. Oriental Cable Network Co., Ltd., as the operating entity of China Broadcasting Network in Shanghai, is providing the supporting spectrum, and world class IT infrastructure provider Inspur is providing the private 5G network core/edge server.



Through this partnership, Celona expands the reach of private 5G in China by giving customers a new choice. Leveraging the feature-rich and highly affordable Celona 5G LAN solution, global industrial organizations with facilities in China can now deploy a common architecture for secure wireless connectivity in China, a market that has long been viewed as the final frontier for private 5G deployment.

This partnership marks a pivotal shift in how private 5G networks are deployed in China. With the Celona solution, enterprises gain access to an unparalleled advantage – a seamless, secure, and cost-effective private wireless network that is fully customizable to meet the unique needs of diverse industries.

Xingtera, known for pushing the boundaries of Industrial IOT (IIoT), is poised to take full advantage of Celona 5G LAN to bring next generation use cases to life, particularly in manufacturing, oil and gas, logistics, construction, and mining. Inspur, a global leader in IT infrastructure, will provide the critical backbone needed to support this cutting-edge network, ensuring the high performance and reliability needed to run business-critical applications.

“Celona has always been at the forefront of innovation in private networking, and this partnership is a testament to our commitment to breaking down barriers for our global customers. By working with the right strategic partners to create this new option for private 5G deployments in China, we have captured the final frontier, offering global enterprises a powerful new tool to drive innovation and secure their digital transformation in one of the world's most dynamic markets,” said Rajeev Shah, Co-founder and CEO, Celona.

"Celona's private 5G network offering is a game-changer, allowing us to deliver innovative and scalable IIOT solutions to our customers. This partnership will enable us to take our private 5G use cases to the next level, driving efficiencies and creating new value across industries," said Yuqing Niu, founder and CEO, Xingtera.

"We are excited to partner with Celona to bring a transformative private 5G network solution to the Chinese market. The Celona platform was designed specifically for the enterprise, which is what excited us about this solution. Our collaboration with Celona and Xingtera will unlock new opportunities for enterprises to harness the power of private 5G in ways that were previously unimaginable," said Yu Jie, Vice General Manager, Oriental Cable Network Co., Ltd.

"We are proud to support this revolutionary private 5G network solution with our advanced IT infrastructure. Together with Celona and Xingtera, we are setting a new standard for private 5G networks in China," said a spokesperson for the Inspur Shanghai Foreign Enterprises Department.

The global private 5G market is expected to reach $14 billion by 2028, driven by demand across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and energy. Celona's entry into the Chinese market with this partnership opens vast opportunities for enterprises planning to enhance their worldwide operations through secure, reliable, and high-performance private 5G networks.

About Celona

Based in Silicon Valley, Celona is a pioneer and leading innovator of enterprise private wireless solutions. The company developed the industry's first 5G LAN system, a turnkey private 5G solution that enables enterprises to address their growing needs for secure and reliable wireless connectivity for critical business applications. Celona 5G LAN has been deployed by a wide range of global customers across industries. To date, the company has raised over $135 million in venture funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, NTT Ventures, Cervin Ventures, DigitalBridge and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit celona.io.

About Xingtera

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Xingtera emerged as a pioneer in wired communication technology. As digitalization continues to transform the global landscape, we have evolved into a leading technology firm, specializing in the development and integration of industrial IoT products and providing comprehensive end-to-end system solutions. Our expertise is primarily in AI+5G technologies and industry-specific AIoT systems. Committed to driving digital transformation of enterprises, Xingtera delivers mission-critical applications across various industries, streamlining the processes through strategic collaboration.

For more information, please visit .

Media contact:

Lisa Garza

Celona

...

510-366-2225