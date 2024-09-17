Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The alpha hydroxy acid market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.35 billion in 2023 to $1.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising awareness of skincare, advancements in cosmetic science, the popularity of anti-aging products, and the expansion of the beauty and wellness industry.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The alpha hydroxy acid market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.2 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for personalized skincare, growth in premium beauty products, expanding e-commerce platforms, and innovations in AHA formulations.

Growth Driver Of The Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market

The increasing demand for skin care products is expected to propel the growth of the alpha-hydroxy acid market going forward. Skincare products refer to topical formulations designed to cleanse, moisturize, and treat the skin to maintain or enhance its health, appearance, and texture. The demand for skincare products is rising due to increased awareness of skincare benefits, an aging population, and the influence of social media. Advances in product formulations and the growth of e-commerce also contribute to easier access and a wider variety of options. Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) are commonly used in skincare products for their exfoliating properties, helping to remove dead skin cells and promote smoother, more radiant skin.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market Growth?

Key players in the alpha hydroxy acid market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF AG, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal Group, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Company Limited, Corbion N.V., Roquette Frères, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Biesterfeld AG, Jungbunzlauer International AG, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co. Ltd., Prathista Industries Limited, Airedale Chemical Company Limited, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Colonial Chemical Inc., Ava Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., H Plus Limited, Lotioncrafter LLC, Chemtex Speciality Limited, CABB Group, Musashino Chemical Laboratory Ltd., Crosschem S.A., Galactic S.A.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in the alpha-hydroxy acid market are shifting towards personalized skincare solutions, such as glycolic acid eye serum, to meet growing consumer demands for targeted and effective skincare treatments. The glycolic acid eye serum is a targeted skincare solution formulated to address under-eye concerns such as dark circles and puffiness effectively.

How Is The Global Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Other Products

2) By Source: Natural, Synthetic

3) By Application: Cosmetics, Dermal

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market

North America was the largest region in the alpha hydroxy acid market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the alpha hydroxy acid market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Alpha Hydroxy Acid Market Definition

Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) are a group of naturally occurring acids found in various fruits and milk. They are commonly used in skincare products for their exfoliating properties. These acids work by loosening the bonds between dead skin cells, promoting exfoliation, and revealing smoother, brighter skin.

Alpha Hydroxy Acid Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global alpha hydroxy acid market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Alpha Hydroxy Acid Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on alpha hydroxy acid market size, alpha hydroxy acid market drivers and trends, alpha hydroxy acid market major players, alpha hydroxy acid competitors' revenues, alpha hydroxy acid market positioning, and alpha hydroxy acid market growth across geographies. The alpha hydroxy acid market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

