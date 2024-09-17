Scottsdale Duo Bets Big On 3 Sparkle Grooming Franchises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Routine baths are essential for any dogs + happiness.

Sparkle set to open 3 more salons in PHX with multi-unit franchise partners.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sparkle Grooming Corp., an Arizona-based franchisor specializing in wellness-focused dog grooming salons, is excited to announce the awarding of three (3) franchises to Scottsdale based pawtners Suzanne Julia + Brayden Gazlay. The duo's first salon is set to open later this year just north of Old Town on the SW corner of Scottsdale + Shea at 7199 E Shea Blvd., in the Scottsdale Commons shopping center.

“Having worked in animal health my entire life, Sparkle's unique and refreshing experience was love at first bark – first as a customer and now as a franchisee,” says multi-unit owner Suzanne Julia.“I've personally struggled to find a good dog groomer in Scottsdale for years to routinely take our two doodles (Archie + Trixie). Sparkle's high standards of care, simplicity, and service value are exactly what every modern dog parent yearns for today. We are thrilled to be bringing this exceptional concept to the Scottsdale market soon and look forward to furthering the brand's expansion in the valley.”

Business partner and professional poker player, Brayden Gazlay added:“Sparkle's experienced team, disruptive membership model, and trends in the highly-fragmented pet care industry, is what makes this a safe bet for me. Plus owning a business that truly brings joy and happiness to its clients on a daily basis, is priceless”.

"We are thrilled to begin expanding in Phoenix,” says Joe Aeppli, Sparkle's Co-Founder + COO.“Partnering with franchisees like Suzanne and Brayden is not just about growth-it's about adding incredible value to our ever-growing pack. They both embody Sparkle's core values of exceptional care, service, and community focus. Their passion and commitment to bringing our wellness-focused, salon-style grooming experience to Scottsdale will undoubtedly enhance our brand and set a new standard in the market."

Sparkle opened its first salon in Gilbert, AZ October of 2023. Due to the concept's overwhelming acceptance, the brand quickly mobilized for expansion through franchising by April of 24'. Today, the company has a total of 56 licenses in development. For more information on franchise opportunities visit sparkledogcare/franchise .

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Sparkle Grooming Corp. was founded in 2022 with the vision to disrupt the status quo and create a more meaningful grooming experience for all. Sparkle's wellness-focused dog grooming salons are where routine pet care meets small-box retail, and social service. Our membership-based QSPC (Quick-Service Pet Care) is an essential companion for any dog's health + well-being.

Collectively the Sparkle leadership team and its investors have birthed, operated, revitalized + grown extraordinary brands with global recognition.

