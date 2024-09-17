United Kingdom $1.65 Bn Oral Care Market Trends, Competition, Forecasts And Opportunities, 2029F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Oral Care Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United Kingdom Oral Care market was valued at USD 1.24 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.75% through 2029
The United Kingdom Oral Care Market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of dental hygiene and oral health among consumers. Rising disposable incomes and a growing focus on personal grooming contribute to higher spending on oral care products such as toothpaste, mouthwash, and dental floss.
Advancements in dental technology and product innovation, including the introduction of natural and organic ingredients, appeal to health-conscious consumers seeking effective and sustainable oral care solutions. Dental professionals' recommendations and educational campaigns further promote the importance of preventive dental care, influencing consumer behavior and boosting market growth. The convenience of online shopping and widespread availability of oral care products in retail outlets across the UK contribute to market expansion by enhancing accessibility for consumers of all demographics.
Health and Wellness Trends
The growing emphasis on health and wellness in contemporary society has profoundly influenced consumer behavior, particularly in the realm of preventive healthcare, including oral hygiene. Consumers are increasingly aware of the intimate connection between oral health and overall well-being, prompting a shift towards proactive approaches to dental care. This trend is driven by a desire to prevent rather than treat dental issues, leading to heightened interest in products that support long-term oral health.
A key aspect of this trend is the preference for oral care products that promote natural, sustainable, and eco-friendly ingredients. Natural ingredients such as plant-based extracts, essential oils, and minerals are perceived as safer alternatives to synthetic chemicals, appealing to consumers who prioritize health-conscious choices. These ingredients are often celebrated for their antibacterial properties, plaque-fighting abilities, and gum-soothing benefits, offering effective oral care solutions without compromising on sustainability or environmental impact.
Accessibility and Distribution
The accessibility of oral care products has significantly expanded with their widespread availability across various retail channels such as pharmacies, supermarkets, online retailers, and dental clinics. This broad distribution network ensures that consumers have convenient access to a diverse range of oral care solutions tailored to their specific needs and preferences. Pharmacies play a crucial role as they serve as convenient local outlets where consumers can easily purchase oral care products alongside other health-related items. The presence of these products on supermarket shelves further enhances accessibility, offering shoppers the convenience of combining their grocery purchases with oral hygiene essentials. The growing trend of online shopping has revolutionized how consumers access oral care products, providing them with the flexibility to browse, compare, and purchase products from the comfort of their homes.
Dental clinics also play a pivotal role in the distribution of oral care products, often recommending specific brands or formulations to patients based on their oral health needs identified during consultations. This direct endorsement by dental professionals reinforces consumer confidence in product efficacy and suitability. Competitive pricing strategies adopted by retailers and manufacturers further stimulate market expansion by making oral care products affordable and accessible to a wider demographic. Discounts, promotions, and bundled offers encourage consumers to stock up on essential oral care items, thereby driving sales volume and market growth.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 80
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $1.24 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $1.65 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.7%
| Regions Covered
| United Kingdom
Report Scope:
Key Market Players
3M United Kingdom Plc Procter & Gamble UK GlaxoSmithKline Plc Colgate (U.K.) Limited Philips Electronics UK Limited Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine UK Unilever UK Limited Spotlight Oral Care UK Haleon UK Trading Limited Oral Care Innovations Limited
United Kingdom Oral Care Market, By Type:
Toothpaste Toothbrush Mouthwashes/Rinses Dental Accessories Denture Products Others
United Kingdom Oral Care Market, By Distribution Channel:
Consumer Stores Retail Pharmacies Online Distribution Dental Dispensaries
United Kingdom Oral Care Market, By End User:
Dental Hospitals & Clinics Homecare
United Kingdom Oral Care Market, By Region:
Scotland South-East London South-West East-Anglia Yorkshire & Humberside East Midlands
