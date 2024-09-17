My Daily Leadership Launches 16-Week Speaking With Excellence Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Antonio Garrido. Founder and President of My Daily Leadership

Paul Geiger, Senior Communication Coach for the Speaking with Excellence program.

“My Daily Leadership: A Powerful Roadmap for Leadership Success.” by Antonio Garrido.

Transform Your Communication, Elevate Your Leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Daily Leadership , a top-tier global leadership development firm dedicated to shaping the world's best leaders, is proud to unveil its latest innovative program, Speaking with Excellence . This exclusive 16-week executive communication program is meticulously designed to equip entrepreneurs and executives with advanced communication skills for leaders, critical for thriving in today's fast-paced business environment.

Building on a solid foundation of expertise in leadership coaching and executive development, My Daily Leadership has launched Speaking with Excellence to empower participants to master the nuances of effective communication required at a senior level. This program enables new and experienced business leaders to navigate diverse interactions effectively, including public speaking and communication with direct reports, customers, peers, and stakeholders, as well as develop the skills to inspire, influence, and initiate transformative change within their organization.

Antonio Garrido, Founder and President of My Daily Leadership, asserts, "Our Speaking with Excellence program is designed to empower executives to lead with authority, command, and inspire any room. It's a truly transformative solution for those seeking to elevate their leadership presence and impact."

The Speaking With Excellence program is uniquely designed to help organizational leaders elevate their executive speaking and communication skills to the highest level and drive success. The program offers a comprehensive package for executives, including:

. Personalized weekly one-on-one Coaching Sessions with a world-class communication coach to enhance speaking skills and strategies.

. 24/7 access to an AI-driven communication coaching platform where participants can practice presentations, speeches, and interactions while receiving real-time feedback, evaluation, and presentation notes.

. Proprietary Leadership Assessment with one-on-one Debrief Session to provide insights into leadership strengths, blind spots, and key areas for improvement.

. Ongoing support from a dedicated Client Account Manager to help leaders achieve and exceed their communication goals.

. Exclusive online resources, including videos and personalized debrief notes to reinforce speaking concepts and techniques.

. Customized action plans tailored to individual needs and progress.

Paul Geiger, Senior Communication Coach for the Speaking with Excellence program, emphasizes the importance of mastering human listening behaviors as a cornerstone of effective communication. "Our program is designed to provide communication coaching for business leaders, elevate public speaking skills, and instill a strategic growth mindset that harnesses the power of persuasion to achieve career-defining milestones," says Geiger.

Geiger, a renowned public speaking coach and presentation expert, has guided individuals and teams from leading companies like Viacom, Google, Citi, Twitter, Bloomberg, NBC News, and Nasdaq. His expertise in keynote speaking and executive communication coaching is integral to the program, ensuring participants receive world-class guidance.

The Speaking with Excellence program transforms leaders into dynamic and confident individuals with the skills to fast forward their business' trajectory. Participants can look forward to:

. Improved communication skills enabling executives to lead with influence in every interaction.

. The ability to craft compelling messages that resonate with any audience, whether it's a boardroom presentation, team meeting, or sales pitch.

. The opportunity to overcome stage fright and confidently embrace the spotlight, delivering impactful and important messages.

. Enhanced leadership influence through effective communication by encouraging engagement and cultivating a culture of trust.

"In today's fast-paced business environment where time equals money, clarity in speech and confidence are now real measures of success," Geiger emphasizes. "Our program is tailored to assist leaders in articulating their vision, capturing attention, and motivating action."

This tailored communication solution is a game-changer for leaders who aspire to speak, motivate, and guide with distinction. It caters to:

. Executives facing public speaking challenges and seeking to transform stage fright into a commanding presence.

. Leaders aiming to motivate and inspire their teams through impactful communication.

. Professionals needing to improve their ability to deliver concise, engaging, and compelling presentations.

. Individuals looking to express ideas persuasively and enhance communication skills.

. Entrepreneurs wishing to better connect with and persuade potential investors.

. Founders and business owners striving to master pitch presentations and secure funding confidently.

Additionally, the Speaking with Excellence program provides tailored communication solutions for organizations. Companies can customize the program to meet their leadership teams' needs, ensuring executives excel in public speaking and communication that aligns with organizational goals. By investing in their leaders' communication skills, businesses can expect improved team performance, better stakeholder engagement, and increased profitability.

"Integrating our program into corporate training initiatives allows companies to unlock the full potential of their leadership teams, driving tangible results," Garrido emphasizes. "At My Daily Leadership, we believe that true wisdom comes from evaluated experience, not simply tenure or length of service. Our goal is to equip ambitious leaders with the insider knowledge that sets them apart and empowers them to achieve even greater success in the future," he concludes.

For more details or to sign up for the Speaking with Excellence program, please visit My Daily Leadership's Speaking with Excellence program ( ).

ABOUT MY DAILY LEADERSHIP

My Daily Leadership is a premier leadership development company committed to creating the world's best leaders one day at a time. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with offices in New York and San Francisco, My Daily Leadership focuses on fostering leadership excellence by offering a range of solutions, including programs, assessments, and executive coaching services. These include their proprietary Leadership Assessment ( ) , the 2-Year Elite Leadership Development Program ( ), the Speaking with Excellence program, and the award-winning book“My Daily Leadership: A Powerful Roadmap for Leadership Success.” ( ). Led by Antonio Garrido-a renowned leadership expert, program architect, and executive coach with extensive experience in Europe and the U.S.-along with his team of skilled leadership specialists, My Daily Leadership drives sustainable leadership growth, improvement, and transformation for individuals, their teams, and their businesses, inspiring them to reach their full potential.

ABOUT THE SPEAKING WITH EXCELLENCE PROGRAM

The Speaking with Excellence program( ) stands as My Daily Leadership's premium executive communication offering. It aims to revolutionize how leaders communicate, connect effectively, and inspire others. The program provides executive leaders with the skills to elevate their communication abilities to world-class standards using one-on-one coaching, leadership assessments, AI-powered practice tools, and online learning.

