Automotive Smart Display Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive smart display market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.84 billion in 2023 to $10.85 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased consumer demand for advanced infotainment systems, growth in the automotive industry with a focus on in-car connectivity, adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), stringent safety regulations driving the integration of smart displays, growing demand for enhanced safety, comfort, and convenience in automobiles.

The automotive smart display market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $15.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid adoption of OLED panels, rising production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, growth of the high-end and luxury car segments, expansion of the connected car ecosystem, surge in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles.

The increasing demand for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive smart display market going forward. Semi-autonomous and autonomous self-driving vehicles can accelerate, decelerate and stop without human intervention. A smart display is used in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles to detect vehicles. These smart displays will show the vehicles and objects behind the vehicles, which will be useful when reversing.

Key players in the automotive smart display market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation.

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive smart display market. Major companies operating in the automotive smart display sector are focused on developing technology such as 5G technology and wireless technology to meet consumer demand. Automotive applications can be integrated with smart display systems using 5G.

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

2) By Display Technology: LCD, TFT-LCD, OLED

3) By Autonomous Driving: Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

4) By Application: Digital Instrument Cluster, Center Stack, Head-up Display (HUD), Rear Seat Entertainment, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive smart display market in 2023 regions covered in the automotive smart display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The automotive smart display refers to a touch screen system that is used in vehicles to deliver hands-free access to multimedia management, driver safety features, navigation, and real-time automotive diagnostics such as battery temperature, fuel power, tire force, and engine heat indications. The automotive smart display is used to improve the safety and security of the residents in the vehicle.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive smart display market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Smart Display Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive smart display market size, automotive smart display market drivers and trends, automotive smart display market major players, automotive smart display competitors' revenues, automotive smart display market positioning, and automotive smart display market growth across geographies. The automotive smart display market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

