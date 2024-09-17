Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification (TIC) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification (TIC) Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $19.98 billion in 2023 to $21.56 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing vehicle recalls, increasing in the automotive manufacturing sector, rise in connected vehicle technologies, rise of brand protection policies, and increasing concerns for consumer safety.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification (TIC) Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $29.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasingly relying on software solutions, increasing risk of the life due to accidents, growing industrialization and infrastructure development, growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), and rising vehicular pollution.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification (TIC) Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification (TIC) Market

The increasing number of road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market going forward. The rise in road accidents is due to distracted driving, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and weather conditions. Automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) plays a crucial role in reducing road accidents by ensuring that vehicles and their components meet high safety, reliability, and performance standards.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification (TIC) Market Share?

Key players in the automotive testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market include Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, DEKRA, UL Solutions, Element Materials Technology, Exova Group Limited, ALS Limited, Apave Group, BSI Group(British Standards Institution), RINA, MISTRAS Group, Kiwa NV, NSF International, SAI Global, The Smithers Group Inc., Method Park, TÜV Rheinland, DNV GL(Det Norske Veritas Germanisher Lloyd).

What Are The Dominant Trends In Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification (TIC) Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as artificial intelligence-powered platforms, to enhance testing accuracy and efficiency. Artificial intelligence-powered platforms for vehicle inspection refer to systems that use AI technology to automatically analyze and assess the condition of vehicles, improving accuracy and efficiency in the inspection process.

How Is The Global Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification (TIC) Market Segmented?

1) By Service Type: Testing Services, Inspection Services, Certification Services, Other Service Types

2) By Sourcing Type: In-House, Outsourced

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

4) By Application: Electrical Systems And Components, Telematics, Vehicle Inspection Services, Homologation Testing, Interior And Exterior Materials, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification (TIC) Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification (TIC) Market Definition

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) refers to the systematic evaluation processes that automotive components, systems, and vehicles undergo to meet regulatory standards, safety requirements, and quality benchmarks. These processes are crucial in maintaining vehicle reliability, performance, and compliance with international and local regulations.

Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification (TIC) Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Testing, Inspection And Certification (TIC) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market size, automotive testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market drivers and trends, automotive testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market major players, automotive testing, inspection and certification (TIC) competitors' revenues, automotive testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market positioning, and automotive testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market growth across geographies. The automotive testing, inspection and certification (TIC) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Sunroof Global Market Report 2024



Automotive Coatings Global Market Report 2024



Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.