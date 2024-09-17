Automotive Radar Global Market 2024 To Reach $13.18 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 17.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive radar market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.94 billion in 2023 to $7.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased focus on vehicle safety and collision avoidance, adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles, growth in the demand for adaptive cruise control and autonomous features, stringent safety regulations, growing demand for advanced safety features.

The automotive radar market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to surge in demand for radar sensors in electric and autonomous vehicles, integration of 5g technology for faster and more reliable communication, increasing adoption of radar for pedestrian detection and urban driving, growth in the connected car ecosystem, expansion of the commercial vehicle market with radar-based safety systems.

The rising number of road accidents is expected to propel the growth of the automotive radar market going forward. Accidents caused due to traffic collisions, negligence, or other reasons leading to injury or death of persons involved are referred to as road accidents. Automotive radar is one of the several sensor systems for collision avoidance, and pedestrian and cyclist detection, and it complements vision-based cameras, which help to detect vehicles and help to reduce accidents.

Key players in the automotive radar market include Analog Devices Inc., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments.

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive radar market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies to increase their market share.

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

2) By Range: Long-Range Radar (LRR), Short And Medium-Range Radar (S&MRR)

3) By Frequency: 24 Ghz, 77 Ghz, 79 Ghz

4) By Application: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System, Intelligent Park Assists, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was region with the largest share in the automotive radar market in 2023 regions covered in the automotive radar market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive radar refers to several sensor systems that contain a transmitter and a receiver, which help to transfer data to camera-sensing systems. These radars operate on frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) radar technology. The automotive radar can detect the speed and range of objects in the vicinity of the car.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive radar market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Radar Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive radar market size, automotive radar market drivers and trends, automotive radar market major players, automotive radar competitors' revenues, automotive radar market positioning, and automotive radar market growth across geographies. The automotive radar market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

