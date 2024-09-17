Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The autonomous emergency braking market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $44.42 billion in 2023 to $52.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental awareness, hybrid and electric vehicle adoption, government regulations on fuel efficiency, automotive industry competitiveness, rising awareness of road accidents.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The autonomous emergency braking market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $96.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased electric vehicle market, stricter emission standards, advancements in energy recovery systems, autonomous vehicle integration, consumer demand for sustainable technologies.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Autonomous Emergency Braking Market

The rising number of accidents is expected to propel the growth of the autonomous emergency braking market going forward. Accidents refer to any injury due to crashes involving a vehicle partially or fully on a public road. Autonomous emergency braking assists in recognizing when a potential collision is likely to happen and reacts by automatically applying the brakes to slow a vehicle down before impact or bring it to a stop to avoid a collision.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Growth?

Key players in the autonomous emergency braking market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye NV, Autoliv Inc., Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd., Aisin Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Pvt Ltd., Mando Corporation, Tesla Inc., Magna International Inc., DENSO Corporation, Valeo SA, General Motors Company, Delphi Technologies plc, Aptiv plc, WABCO Holdings Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Size?

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the autonomous emergency braking market. Major companies operating in the autonomous emergency braking sector are focused on introducing product innovations to reinforce their position in the market.

How Is The Global Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Segmented?

1) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

2) By Brake Type: Disc, Drum

3) By Technology: Crash Imminent Braking, Dynamic Braking Support

4) By System: Low Speed AEB System, Higher Speed AEB System, Pedestrian AEB System

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Autonomous Emergency Braking Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the autonomous emergency braking market in 2023. The regions covered in the autonomous emergency braking market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Autonomous Emergency Braking Market Definition

Autonomous emergency braking refers to an automatic braking system that constantly keeps track of the road. Using this type of system in cars and heavy trucks helps to control road accidents. The autonomous emergency braking is mostly used in cars that automatically apply the brake if the driver fails to respond to a sudden threat.

Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global autonomous emergency braking market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Autonomous Emergency Braking Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on autonomous emergency braking market size, autonomous emergency braking market drivers and trends, autonomous emergency braking market major players, autonomous emergency braking competitors' revenues, autonomous emergency braking market positioning, and autonomous emergency braking market growth across geographies. The autonomous emergency braking market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Brakes And Clutches Global Market Report 2024

report/automotive-brakes-and-clutches-global-market-report

Passenger Cars AfterMarket Global Market Report 202

report/passenger-cars-after-market-global-market-report

Automotive Hydraulics System Global Market Report 2024

report/automotive-hydraulics-system-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.