Kremlin Says Meta's Ban On Russian Media 'Unacceptable'

(MENAFN- IANS) Moscow, Sep 17 (IANS) US social giant Meta's move to block Russian media outlets RT and Rossiya Segodnya from its platforms is unacceptable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Peskov said that Moscow views this decision "very negatively" and has raised concerns about the company's credibility.

"Meta has discredited itself by taking these actions, and of course, such selective measures against Russian media are unacceptable," Peskov said, adding this complicates the prospects for normalizing relations with Meta, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US State Department imposed additional sanctions against RT on Friday, claiming that the outlet is allegedly involved in "information operations, covert influence, and military procurement."

On September 4, the US Treasury issued sanctions against RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, among other senior Russian media officials.