Careficient Achieves ONC Health IT Certification For Its EMR System, Marking A New Milestone In Health IT Excellence

Careficient's EMR meets rigorous ONC certification standards, ensuring top-tier security and functionality for healthcare providers.

- Gene Creach, CEO of CareficientJENSEN BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Careficient, a leading provider of EMR solutions for home health and hospice agencies, proudly announces that the Careficient EMR platform has achieved certification through the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) Health IT Certification Program. This certification confirms Careficient's compliance with the highest standards of security and functionality, ensuring our clients have access to a trusted and reliable health IT solution.With the ONC Health IT Certification , Careficient's EMR platform meets a comprehensive range of requirements, including:.Advanced Security and Compliance : Careficient's EMR meets stringent HIPAA requirements, ensuring that sensitive patient data is protected during both exchange and storage..Scalability and Flexibility: Designed to grow with our clients, Careficient's EMR adapts to the needs of healthcare providers of all sizes.“We are thrilled to achieve ONC Health IT Certification, which reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative and secure solutions to the healthcare community,” said Gene Creach, CEO of Careficient.“This certification underscores our dedication to providing an EMR system that not only meets but exceeds industry standards for functionality and security.”Careficient's certification through the ONC Health IT Certification Program ensures compliance with the certification criteria established by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). This certification validates Careficient as a trusted partner in health IT, capable of supporting the diverse needs of home health and hospice agencies.Disclaimer:The ONC Health IT Certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Careficient's EMR platform is certified to specific criteria that support security and functionality as defined by the ONC Health IT Certification Program.

