Lovell Government Services And RAMPART IC Forge Partnership For Advanced Radiation Safety Solutions For VA, Dod

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Lovell Services and RAMPART IC Launch Game-Changing Partnership to Elevate Radiation Safety Across Healthcare

- Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government ServicesPENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lovell® Government Services and RAMPART IC , a leading provider of radiation shielding solutions, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as RAMPART IC's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.Extensive clinical data has been gathered to support the radiation safety and orthopedic benefits of the Rampart system. In a recent Randomized Controlled Study conducted at Emory Healthcare, Rampart M1128 provided twenty times more whole-body radiation protection when compared to traditional lead aprons and shields (LAS). The study further concluded that the Rampart M1128 system enables lead apron free invasive cardiovascular procedures.As RAMPART IC's SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. RAMPART IC is available on the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, and pending addition to the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."We are excited to partner with the market leader in radiation shielding, marking a new chapter in our commitment to radiation safety and orthopedic protection.” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services.“We are honored to provide radiation safety and orthopedic protection to VA Hospitals across the country. It is a credit to the VA Hospital system for streamlining the process to protect the teams who care for our veterans every day. Orthopedic injuries are a serious risk for healthcare professionals exposed to ionizing radiation and we are proud to provide a solution that mitigates this risk while protecting healthcare professionals from the harm of radiation,” said Dr. Bob Foster, Rampart IC Founder and Chief Medical Officer.About RAMPART ICRampart IC is a Birmingham, Alabama based medical device company specializing in radiation shielding solutions. The Rampart IC system is employed by several prominent American healthcare systems and prestigious university medical institutions. In addition, Rampart IC has signed distribution agreements in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America, providing its radiation shielding solutions to healthcare professionals in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more atAbout Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more atFor Media Inquiries:

