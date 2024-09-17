Artichoke Extract Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artichoke Extract Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Artichoke Extract Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The artichoke extract market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.75 billion in 2023 to $2.89 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for natural supplements, growing awareness of health benefits, expansion of the herbal medicine market, rise in research on phytochemicals, and dietary trends favoring antioxidant-rich foods.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Artichoke Extract Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The artichoke extract market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expansion of the nutraceutical industry, the aging population seeking liver health products, the adoption of herbal remedies, increased focus on digestive health, and rising consumer preference for organic ingredients.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Artichoke Extract Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Artichoke Extract Market

The rising preference for natural and functional ingredients is expected to propel the growth of the artichoke extract market going forward. Natural and functional ingredients refer to substances derived from natural sources that provide specific health benefits beyond basic nutrition, often used in food, supplements, and cosmetics. There is a rising preference for natural and functional ingredients due to increasing consumer awareness of health benefits, a desire for transparency in product sourcing, and concerns about synthetic additives. Artichoke extract is utilized in natural and functional ingredients for its potential health benefits, including liver support, digestive aid, and antioxidant properties, appealing to consumers seeking natural remedies for wellness and dietary supplementation

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Artichoke Extract Market Share?

Key players in the artichoke extract market include Croda International Plc, iHerb LLC, Now Health Group, Enzymedica, Jarrow Formulas Inc., Nature's Way Products LLC, Gaia Herbs Inc., Bio-Botanica Inc., Nutricost, Indena S.p.A., Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd., Martin Bauer Group, Bulk Supplements, Jiaherb Inc., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Hawaii Pharm LLC, Hunan Huakang Biotech Inc., Hunan NutraMax Inc., DolCas Biotech, OstroVit.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Artichoke Extract Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the artichoke extract market are focusing on shifting toward new formulations and delivery formats, such as innovative health supplements combining artichoke extract with other natural ingredients, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Health supplements combining artichoke extract with other natural ingredients are dietary products formulated to enhance health benefits through synergistic effects.

How Is The Global Artichoke Extract Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Powder, Liquid

2) By Form: Fresh, Frozen, Canned

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales

4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Personal Care, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetic Industry

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Artichoke Extract Market

Europe was the largest region in the artichoke extract market in 2023. The regions covered in the artichoke extract market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artichoke Extract Market Definition

Artichoke extract is derived from the Cynara scolymus plant, commonly known as the globe artichoke. It is rich in bioactive compounds such as cynarin, luteolin, and chlorogenic acid. This extract is known for its antioxidant, liver-protective, and cholesterol-lowering properties. It is often used in dietary supplements to support digestive health and improve liver function.

Artichoke Extract Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global artichoke extract market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Artichoke Extract Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artichoke extract market size, artichoke extract market drivers and trends, artichoke extract market major players, artichoke extract competitors' revenues, artichoke extract market positioning, and artichoke extract market growth across geographies. The artichoke extract market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sugar Beet Juice Extract Global Market Report 2024



Amla Extract Global Market Report 2024



Plant Extracts Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.