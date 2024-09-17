ARVR Chip Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.62 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 21.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ARVR chip market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.27 billion in 2023 to $4.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to proliferation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications, advances in graphics processing unit (GPU) technologies, growth in gaming and entertainment industries, increased adoption of AR/VR in healthcare and education, demand for high-performance computing in AR/VR devices.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global ARVR Chip Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ARVR chip market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of augmented reality glasses and headsets, integration of AR/VR in enterprise and industrial applications, adoption of 5g technology for enhanced AR/VR experiences, increased demand for compact and power-efficient AR/VR chips, growth in extended reality (XR) and mixed reality (MR) applications.

Growth Driver Of The ARVR Chip Market

High adoption of mobile devices is expected to propel the growth of the AR/VR chip market going forward. The mobile device refers to a portable tablet or another gadget that is small and light enough to be carried around. It can now perform practically all tasks that were previously only possible with bigger personal computers due to the advancements in data storage, computing, and display technology. AR/VR chips embedded in smartphones enable very realistic virtual and augmented reality game experiences where the user interacts with his or her surroundings using their own hands.

Which Market Players Are Driving The ARVR Chip Market Growth?

Key players in the ARVR chip market include Nvidia Corporation, Imagination Technologies Limited, MediaTek Inc, Intel Corporation, Spectra7 Microsystems Inc, Advanced Microdevices Inc, International Business Machine Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. ltd., Broadcom Inc, Rockchip Electronics Co Ltd, Advanced RISC Machines Ltd, HiSilicon (Shanghai) Technologies CO. Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Xilinx Inc., Arm Limited, Cadence Design Systems Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Adobe Inc., Hello Group Inc. ADR, Alphabet Inc., Magic Leap, Lytro, Eyefluence, Inpria.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The ARVR Chip Market Size?

Major companies operating in the AR/VR chip market are focused on strategic partnerships and collaboration to introduce AR technologies with low power consumption and high-performance computing to expand their presence and strengthen their market position. Low power consumption enables customers to use their electronics for longer periods of time without always needing to recharge them, reducing the energy footprint of electronic gadgets and making them more ecologically friendly and sustainable.

How Is The Global ARVR Chip Market Segmented?

1) By Chip Type: Processor ICs, User Interface ICs, Power Management ICs

2) By Device Type: Head Mounted Display, Gesture Tracking Device, Projector and Display Wall, Head Up Display, Handheld Device

3) By End User: Gaming, Entertainment and Media, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Other End User

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The ARVR Chip Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the AR/VR chip market in 2023 America was the second-largest region of the AR/VR chip market. The regions covered in the AR/VR chip market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

ARVR Chip Market Definition

The AR/VR chip refers to the chip that enables a user to perform tasks in a digital setting while experiencing a sense of immersion in a real setting. It also allows the real-time integration of digital information with the user's environment. The AR/VR chip is used to enable digital manipulation and interaction between the real world and the augmented surroundings.

