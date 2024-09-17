Oncosure Urges Immediate Action: Surging Cancer Rates Demand Proactive Screening - No One Is Safe

(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
Projected 84.3% Increase in Cancer Cases by 2050 Reinforces the Need for Proactive Screening
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncosure Testing, the leader in rapid, comprehensive cancer screening, is calling on the public to take control of their health as alarming statistics reveal an 84.3% projected increase in global cancer incidence by 2050. This unprecedented rise underscores an urgent truth: early detection is no longer optional-it's a necessity.
Continue Reading
This statistic highlights the growing need for early detection and proactive screening.
With Oncosure Testing, the goal is to make early cancer detection accessible, affordable, and accurate for everyone. Video by @oncosuretest
"Cancer spares no one-it affects people of all ages, backgrounds, and lifestyles," warns Jason Andrews, Vice President at Oncosure. "With such a dramatic spike in cancer rates expected, regular screening is more crucial than ever. Early detection isn't just a chance for treatment-it's a chance for life."
The Time for Screening is Now
As cancer cases soar, waiting isn't an option. Oncosure's groundbreaking test offers a game-changing and affordable solution: a single blood draw that detects any cancer type at its earliest stages, no invasive procedures needed.
"Every day counts," Andrews emphasizes. "Today's screening could be the key to a manageable diagnosis tomorrow. Our mission is to make early detection accessible and easy for everyone because cancer doesn't wait-and neither should you."
Oncosure: Committed to Your Health
At Oncosure, we're tearing down the barriers to cancer screening. Our all-in-one test ensures that everyone, regardless of risk, has the opportunity to detect cancer early.
Don't let time slip away. Act now-schedule your Oncosure test and take control of your future.
About Oncosure
Oncosure Testing is at the forefront of cancer detection with a revolutionary test that identifies cancer cells through advanced technology. Our mission: to empower individuals with critical health insights and promote proactive health decisions with affordable cost plans as low as $149 a month. For more details, call our hotline 1-888-925-4816.
Media Contact:
Tahlia Sadati
DOO, Oncosure Testing
Local: 1-754-310-5083
Toll-Free: 1-888-925-4816
SOURCE Oncosure Testing
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN17092024003732001241ID1108683466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.