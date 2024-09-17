(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation, announces an update in the lawsuit that was pending for certain investors who purchased shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ ).

Investors who purchased shares Flying Eagle Corp. (formerlyNYSE: FEAC ) that then became Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ ) shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

Skillz Inc became a public company in December 2020 by merging with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp.

(formerlyNYSE: FEAC ) a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company.

NYSE: SKLZ shares began trading on December 17, 2020.

On May 7, 2021 an investor inNYSE: SKLZ shares filed a lawsuit against Skillz Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the

defendants

made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that three games responsible for a majority of Skillz's revenues had declined substantially, that Skillz's revenue recognition policy misrepresented the financial condition of the company, and that unrealistic market growth, specifically in the Android market.

On March 01, 2023, the Court issued an order granting Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.

On March 30, 2023, a notice appealing the Court's Dismissal Order was filed and on April 19, 2024, the Court of Appeals affirmed the District Court's ruling.

Those who purchased shares Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (formerlyNYSE: FEAC ) that then became Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ ) shares) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

