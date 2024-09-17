ABA Team Southwest Warriors Seeks Journalist Interns For Innovative Sports Reporting Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Combined Is The Highlighting of Thrilling Home Games And Associated Community Outreach for At-risk Youth

- Coach Aldis PresleyATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Atlanta ABA basketball team, Southwest Warriors, is seeking broadcasting interns for the team's new and innovative home game reporting program that combines highlighting thrilling games played at the William Walker Gymnasium, 2405 Fairburn Rd, Atlanta, GA 30331 , and the team's associated non-profit Fellowship Warriors community engagement endeavors created to inspire at-risk youth to strive for success. With the start of the season rapidly approaching, and the first home game scheduled for November 3, 2024 at 6 PM against the South Atlanta Crows ABA team, the Southwest Warriors team's coach, Aldis Presley, aims to pull in young journalists to assist with broadening the team's audience, promoting the team's community outreach program, as well as providing opportunities for students wishing to gain experience and boost their demo reel.Presley who is also the CEO of Fellowship Warriors said:“Students will receive real-world experience at the professional level.”Atlanta-area students will have a chance to be creative and pursue skills they wish to develop as they assist with the promotion of Southwest Warriors home games and community engagement. Whether it be through live streaming home games, recording and posting game highlights, or reporting recaps of previous games-the experience is bound to be exciting and beneficial to both the team and the student participants.When asked about what it will be like for the students reporting on the games and the game attendees, Presley said:“Stepping into the electric atmosphere of a Southwest Warriors ABA Basketball game is like diving headfirst into a sea of pure adrenaline. As you walk through the doors of the arena, the contagious energy of the crowd washes over you, filling you with anticipation and excitement. A Southwest Warriors game isn't just a sporting event; it's a spectacle that ignites the senses and creates unforgettable memories for fans of all ages.”Home game tickets can be purchased on the team's website for $10 (children under 12 are admitted for free at the home games). Students can apply for an internship by completing the application form posted on the team's website .

