Bloxtel Joins Ongo Alliance To Boost Private 5G Deployments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pioneering startup brings blockchain to private 5G ecosystem

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloxtel, a leading provider of blockchain-based telecommunications solutions, announced today it has joined the OnGo Alliance as a full member during a meeting where various private 5G use cases, technical solutions, and regulatory developments were discussed by leading players in the space.

The OnGo Alliance, formerly known as CBRS Alliance, is at the forefront of deployments of private 5G networks using the 3.5 GHz Broadband Service (CBRS) of radio-frequency spectrum, which has been allocated by the FCC for shared wireless communication use. CBRS has essentially positioned the US as the most advanced private 5G market in the world in terms of dynamic spectrum acquisition systems.



Aligned with its commitment to offer the best CBRS solution in the market, Bloxtel is presently setting up a private 5G-enabled warehouse in Atlanta as a testbed for its customers. The site also serves as a distribution center for its own products in the US market. The site will include various 5G-enabled devices such as CCTV cameras, helmets, autonomous mobile robots, push-to-talk app-enabled phones & tablets, and much more.

"We are proud to be a full member of the OnGo Alliance and intend to bring our SIM card and Web3 expertise to the ecosystem," said Izzo Wane, Co-founder & CEO of Bloxtel. "We look forward to contributing to the rapid growth of

decentralized private 5G network deployments using CBRS 2.0."

CBRS 2.0 was recently introduced by an FCC public notice released in June 2024, bringing major enhancements to US private 5G networks. These enhancements target mainly dense urban deployments allowing to serve over 72 million more users, increasing

the availability of channels over a larger footprint along coastlines and government facilities, and reducing restriction times. This regulatory framework is already galvanizing enterprises from various vertical markets currently exploring the deployment of private 5G for their own internal operations as well as providing better indoor coverage options.

"CBRS 2.0 represents a significant advancement, substantially expanding the availability of spectrum for delivering essential business services," stated Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the OnGo Alliance. "We're excited to welcome Bloxtel to our growing ecosystem and look forward to their valuable contributions as we continue to advance this transformative technology."

Superior to Wi-Fi and public 5G networks for enterprises, private 5G ensures more reliable indoor connectivity. The CBRS radio band spectrum sharing model has already enabled close to 400,000 CBRS-based small cells in the US deployed in various private networks. With thousands of private networks globally operating mostly on 4G, key features of 5G such as network slicing are creating greater demand from enterprises. As 6G emerges by 2030, millions of so-called "decentralized" private networks could radically transform the $1.8T+ telecom industry.

As a decentralized physical infrastructure leader, Bloxtel helps organizations deploy their private 5G networks within hours. The company ships an Operator Starter Kit consisting of an all-in-one 5G Access Point containing both a radio cell and an optimized 5G standalone network core software. The 5G core connects with other Access Points in peer-to-peer clustering mode using an optimized blockchain-based consensus protocol. A companion web3 portal, known as Operator dApp, allows enterprises to securely and seamlessly manage their private 5G networks.

Bloxtel's private 5G platform, based on the patented decentralized SIM (dSIM) technology, is the world's only 5G solution capable of supporting asymmetric network authentication. The breakthrough technology, which relies on offline, local digital certificates instead of online, remote pre-shared keys, represents the state-of-the-art in enterprise wireless security.



The groundbreaking dSIM technology substantially reduces infrastructure costs by 90% while improving security by 70%. It also impacts other performance indicators including a significant reduction of network latency by 80%, saving potentially millions of dollars for the enterprise. It is much needed for 5G-based AI video analytics in mission-critical use cases such as cameras in factories, warehouses, shopping centers, school campuses, sports/music venues, military bases and other sites detecting weapons, fire, thefts, defects and other events or incidents in real-time.

About Bloxtel Inc.

Founded in 2022, Bloxtel helps solve the world's persistent connectivity gap problem. The company is the brainchild of former employees of AT&T and Deutsche Telekom, world's largest telecom companies. The company's founders were pioneers in the field of electronic and integrated SIM technology. Bloxtel's engineering team is located across 5 countries and combines world-class experts in blockchain, telecom, smart cards, cryptography and AI. For more information, please visit

