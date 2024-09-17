Constellation Logistics Doubles Down On Commercial Growth Strategy, Appoints Cameron Brown And Susan Pendzinski

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Logistics announces the appointments of Cameron Brown and Susan Pendzinski as the new leaders of Commercial growth. Both Brown and Pendzinski bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, where they will focus on enhancing and expanding the Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) and last mile delivery products for Constellation, as well as work closely together with EFI Logistics for customer brokerage and other freight forwarding services.

Cameron Brown, with over 15 years of experience in logistics and supply chain management, joins Constellation Logistics as Chief Commercial Officer from his previous role as Director of Business Development at a leading international logistics firm. Brown has a proven track record of driving commercial growth and operational efficiency. His deep understanding of the NVOCC sector will be instrumental in optimizing Constellation Logistics' service offerings and expanding its market presence.

Susan Pendzinski, an industry veteran in logistics innovation and customer experience, brings over 30 years of expertise to her new role as Strategic Account Manager. Previously serving as Business Development Manager and Global Solutions Director at major logistics companies, Pendzinski has been pivotal in building business growth that enhances customer satisfaction and operational excellence. Her vision and leadership will play a key role in scaling Constellation Logistics' capabilities to enhance customer experiences and meet the evolving demands of the market.



"We are excited to welcome Cameron and Susan to Constellation Logistics," said Mike Burke, President for Constellation. "Their combined expertise will be crucial as we continue to grow and innovate within the logistics industry. With their leadership, we are confident that Constellation Logistics will achieve new heights of success and deliver unparalleled value to our customers. They will work closely with the existing team to drive strategic initiatives, enhance operational capabilities, and expand the company's footprint in key markets."

About Constellation Logistics:

Constellation Logistics specializes in last mile delivery services and is a licensed NVOCC with a competitive edge in securing ocean freight rates, providing efficient and reliable solutions for the modern supply chain. With a focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Constellation Logistics is dedicated to enhancing logistics operations and driving growth for its clients.

