Feature Documentary Fight Like Hell Releases Dramatic First Trailer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Hitting YouTube exclusively Sept. 24, the chronicles how the Stop the Steal movement led to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first trailer

for the feature documentary FIGHT LIKE HELL offers a gripping look at how the formation of the Stop the Steal movement in 2020 led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. In order to hit the widest possible audience, FIGHT LIKE HELL will release exclusively on YouTube Sept. 24.

From director Jon Long (IMAX's EXTREME and Universal's THE SEARCH FOR FREEDOM), the film presents the J6 story like it's never been seen before.

"When our camera crews documented the events leading up to January 6 and the ensuing violence, we couldn't have foreseen the story's exponential growth," Long says. "Despite being the most reported story of our generation, January 6 remains shrouded in massive division and confusion. We want to show the story in a way that doesn't fall into partisan rhetoric."

Without partisan narration or commentary, Long creates an immersive experience for the viewer, following the speeches, social media postings, and videos that informed the violence at the Capitol. FIGHT LIKE HELL challenges viewers to confront the fragility of democracy and reflect on our collective responsibility to protect it.

With his co-writer, Ford Fischer, Long spent more than four years investigating the events at the Capitol, combing through hundreds of hours of footage and 800-plus pages of transcripts of livestreams from the hyper-online key leaders of the movement like Ali Alexander, Roger Stone and Steve Bannon.



STILLS





.



TRAILER

CONTACT:

Rick Markovitz

Weissman-Markovitz

[email protected]

323 578 8550

Christy Grosz

CLG3 Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Fight Like Hell

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED