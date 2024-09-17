Foundation Of Hope Announces 36Th Annual Walk For Hope On Sunday, Oct. 13

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The Foundation of Hope for Research and treatment of Mental Illness will hold its 36th
Annual
Thad and Alice Eure Walk
for Hope on
Sunday, October 13, 2024, from
9:00 am-2:00 pm
at the Angus Barn restaurant in
Raleigh, N.C.
The
5K
annual walk, which raises money for mental illness research, also includes a festival featuring music by Liquid Pleasure, carnival-style entertainment, prizes, t-shirts, a delicious lunch, and more. Those who cannot join in person can walk or run virtually at their leisure or donate to support mental illness research here in our community.
The funds support research into mental illness and new treatments. Grants have been made to researchers investigating depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, postpartum depression, schizophrenia, and anorexia. All the money raised by participants directly funds local mental illness research at the UNC-Chapel Hill Department of Psychiatry.
Raleigh
restaurateurs
Thad Jr. and
Alice Eure
established the Foundation of Hope in 1984 after their son was diagnosed with chronic bipolar disorder. In 1989, after Thad's passing, his employees established the first Walk for Hope in his memory; approximately 200 participants raised
$30,000
for the Foundation. Today, the Walk has become a Triangle family tradition and one of the nation's largest and oldest walk fundraisers benefiting mental illness research.
Since its inception, the Foundation has raised over
$9.4 million
for research grants, which have leveraged an additional
$254 million
in funding from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and other organizations.
For more information,
[email protected] , or visit
.
The Foundation of Hope for Research and Treatment of Mental Illness is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
SOURCE The Foundation of Hope for Research and Treatment of Mental Illness
