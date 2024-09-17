Foundation Of Hope Announces 36Th Annual Walk For Hope On Sunday, Oct. 13

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Foundation of Hope for Research and of Mental Illness will hold its 36th

Annual

Thad and Alice Eure Walk

for Hope on

Sunday, October 13, 2024, from

9:00 am-2:00 pm

at the Angus Barn restaurant in

Raleigh, N.C.

The

5K

annual walk, which raises money for mental illness research, also includes a festival featuring by Liquid Pleasure, carnival-style entertainment, prizes, t-shirts, a delicious lunch, and more. Those who cannot join in person can walk or run virtually at their leisure or donate to support mental illness research here in our community.

The funds support research into mental illness and new treatments. Grants have been made to researchers investigating depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, postpartum depression, schizophrenia, and anorexia. All the money raised by participants directly funds local mental illness research at the UNC-Chapel Hill Department of Psychiatry.

Raleigh

restaurateurs

Thad Jr. and

Alice Eure

established the Foundation of Hope in 1984 after their son was diagnosed with chronic bipolar disorder. In 1989, after Thad's passing, his employees established the first Walk for Hope in his memory; approximately 200 participants raised

$30,000

for the Foundation. Today, the Walk has become a Triangle family tradition and one of the nation's largest and oldest walk fundraisers benefiting mental illness research.

Since its inception, the Foundation has raised over

$9.4 million

for research grants, which have leveraged an additional

$254 million

in funding from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and other organizations.

For more information,

[email protected] , or visit

.

The Foundation of Hope for Research and Treatment of Mental Illness is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

