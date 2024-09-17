Tesselate Partners With AFS, Revolutionizing Integration Within Corporate Banking Solutions And Is Set To Change The Corporate Lending Environment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EXTON, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesselate, a leader in corporate innovation and integration services, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Automated Systems, (AFS), a renowned provider with over 50 years of experience delivering premier lending solutions to financial institutions of all sizes. Together, Tesselate and AFS will bring forward groundbreaking solutions to reshape the landscape of commercial lending.

AFS has set itself apart by specializing solely in commercial lending, offering comprehensive solutions that span Commercial and Industrial (C&I) lending, Commercial Real Estate, SME lending, and Syndications. Over the years, AFS has managed an impressive $3.1 trillion in exposures, and managing major system platform transformations, demonstrating their expertise in data movement, mapping, and seamless execution.

In this partnership, the AFS solution will be integrated with Tesselate's Marble platform, creating a powerful synergy. This is designed to streamline commercial lending operations. The integrated solution will empower financial institutions

to focus on their core banking business, instead of occupying themselves with running IT systems, building complex integrations and focusing on their underlying technology.

"Tesselate is thrilled to collaborate with AFS, combining our expertise in corporate banking innovation with their deep knowledge of commercial lending," said Tim Pingnet, lending domain lead and managing partner at Tesselate group. "By plugging the AFS solution into Marble, we're offering a solution that brings unprecedented efficiency and agility to financial institutions, driving progress in an ever-evolving market."

As an expert integrator, Tesselate will ensure that clients can seamlessly adopt the AFS solution within the Marble lending ecosystem, optimizing their digital capabilities while remaining on-time and on-budget. Tesselate's deep knowledge of corporate banking and its innovative approach to integration, ensures that this partnership will be a game-changer for financial institutions seeking to modernize and scale.

"Partnering with Tesselate allows AFS to continue delivering the reliability and precision our clients expect, now enhanced by the cutting-edge technology and innovative approach Tesselate brings to the table," said Rick Bare, CEO of AFS. "This partnership ensures our clients can take full advantage of the most advanced solutions on the market while maintaining the high standards of service and accuracy that AFS is known for."

AFS is excited about this expansion into the

EMEA market with Tesselate. This represents a strategic milestone and additional opportunities for AFS. Dean Snyder, EVP, Head of Business Solutions, remarked, "Entering the EMEA market with Tesselate is a significant expansion for AFS. This allows us to bring our industry-leading solution to a broader market."

This collaboration represents a commitment by both Tesselate and AFS to innovate within the commercial lending space. It will seek to drive the financial services industry forward by integrating leading technology with unmatched industry expertise.

About Tesselate:

Tesselate specializes in corporate banking solutions and integration services, driving innovation and efficiency within financial institutions. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and scalable solutions, Tesselate empowers clients to thrive in the competitive and rapidly evolving digital economy. .

About AFS:

With over 50 years of experience, Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS) is a leader in providing premier lending solutions and capabilities to financial institutions worldwide. Focused exclusively on commercial lending, AFS delivers proven implementation services that help institutions operate efficiently and effectively. .

