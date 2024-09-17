Newsweek And Statista Release The 2025 Ranking Of The World’S Best Specialized Hospitals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Rankings Highlight Global Excellence in Specialized Healthcare Across 12 Medical Fields

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Statista , is proud to announce the release of the World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2025 ranking, recognizing hospitals worldwide for their outstanding expertise and performance in 12 critical medical fields. The ranking provides healthcare professionals and patients with insights into the best hospitals for specialized care, covering fields including oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, neurology, and more.



The 2025 edition of the ranking features comprehensive lists of top hospitals globally, including the top 300 hospitals for cardiology and oncology, the top 250 for pediatrics, and the top 150 for fields like cardiac surgery, gastroenterology, and orthopedics. The ranking is based on three key data sources:

: Tens of thousands of medical professionals from over 30 countries participated in a worldwide online survey conducted from May to July 2024. Experts were invited to recommend hospitals in their fields of expertise, ensuring that the rankings reflect the insights and experiences of top healthcare providers.: This year's ranking also incorporates accreditations and certifications from globally recognized institutions such as the Joint Commission International (JCI), the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), ensuring a robust quality standard for hospital performance.: The increasing importance of patient-centered care is reflected in the PROMs Implementation Survey. Hospitals were evaluated on their use of PROMs to optimize care and improve patient outcomes, contributing to the overall score.

This year's ranking introduces several updates to improve accuracy and emphasize quality care:



Increased weighting of accreditation and PROMs data to better reflect hospital quality.

Inclusion of previous year's recommendation data to account for reputational continuity. Decreased emphasis on overall reputation to highlight quality metrics such as accreditations and patient outcomes.



“We are proud to provide this comprehensive resource for identifying the world's leading specialized hospitals,” said Josh Smith, Newsweek's Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships.“With healthcare becoming more specialized, this ranking serves as a valuable tool for patients seeking the best care and for healthcare professionals recommending facilities.”

Hospitals can be represented in multiple lists if they receive enough recommendations in more than one specialty, further solidifying their reputation across fields.

For the full rankings and more information on the methodology, please visit newsweek.com/wbsph-2025 .

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

...