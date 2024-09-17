Benevis Dentist Mentorship Program Prepares New Dentists For Successful Careers Caring For Underserved Populations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Benevis uses the mentorship program to arm emerging professionals with personalized guidance and hands-on experience with seasoned experts.

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis , a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization, reinforces its commitment to providing quality oral care for children and families in underserved communities through its Benevis Mentorship Program-a program that supports the growth and success of early-career dentists and dentists new to underserved populations.

In 2024 alone, the company welcomed 37 new dental school graduates to its practices. The recently hired dentists provide general dentistry services, orthodontics, and oral and maxillofacial surgery services in 10 of 14 Benevis-supported states and territories. As part of the hiring process, each of the new Benevis dentists will participate in the mentorship program to help them onboard with their local practice and the company, while also gaining experience and building confidence as they begin treating patients in their communities.

Benevis first launched the physician-led Dentist Mentorship Program in 2008 to help prepare newly hired dentists for their dental careers and the unique patient populations served across over 100 local communities in 13 states and the District of Columbia where Benevis has offices.

“Our families appreciate the diversity of our clinical teams, including multi-cultural backgrounds and experience, for the best patient care. The Benevis clinical team appreciates the mutual benefits of mentoring new dentists. While the mentee learns from our experienced dental leaders, the mentorship also benefits the mentor, as both grow through the process and learn from one another,” said Bryan Carey, Benevis CEO.

The Benevis Dentist Mentorship Program is structured to provide emerging dental professionals with personalized guidance, hands-on experience, and the opportunity to learn from seasoned experts within a supportive environment. This unique program also extends its benefits to experienced general dentists transitioning from general family practice patients to underserved populations, including children and adults reliant on Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to pay for their dentistry needs. Currently, more than 80% of Benevis' patients are covered by Medicaid and/or CHIP plans.

The program highlights include:

Personalized mentorship: New dentists are paired with an experienced member of the clinical leadership team, such as state, regional, or district dental directors who continue to provide care to patients in addition to their leadership role. The mentors provide tailored guidance and personalized advice as pairs are matched based on interest, career goals, and developmental needs.

Hands-on experience: The program emphasizes intensive hands-on training, particularly in the first week, where mentees actively participate in real-world dental procedures and case studies to build confidence and sharpen clinical skills under expert supervision.

Professional workshops: Benevis offers virtual and onsite monthly workshops covering advanced dental techniques, practice management, technology, and more to ensure ongoing education and skill enhancement.

Networking opportunities: Benevis provides mentees with opportunities to engage with other dental professionals and leaders, expanding their professional networks and fostering collaborative growth.

In his leadership role as vice president of dental performance, Dr. Brad Bryan collaborates with the district dental directors to ensure all doctors are providing robust, quality care. One part of that is the mentorship program.“The district dental director role is one of the hardest roles in the company, but it's also the most satisfying,” Bryan said.“We're trying to grow folks that are in an associate doctor role hopefully up to a district dental director one day. In my opinion, it is a gratifying position in the company where you can flex your leadership muscle and also expand access to care by making other doctors the best dentist they can be.”

The Benevis Dentist Mentorship Program provides a unique platform for leadership and career growth, emphasizing doctor-led decision-making, ongoing education, flexibility, and support. Additionally, participants are eligible for enhanced compensation as they progress through the program.

The program continues through the first six months of employment, with most hands-on training occurring within the initial 90 days. However, the duration can be adjusted based on individual needs and goals, ensuring that each participant receives the support necessary for their professional development.

For dentists or soon-to-be dental graduates interested in the mentorship program and a career at one of the company's 100+ locally-branded offices in 13 states and the District of Columbia, visit for more information.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com .

